Young K: "Romance with Sunwoo Jung-a, a new genre with GroovyRoom... Spoilers for my solo concert?"

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Young K of DAY6 mentioned the artists he worked with on his new solo album.

Young K met with Sportschosun in Seoul's Jongno District at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul and said, "With Sunwoo Jung-a, we created romance. With GroovyRoom, we created a new genre."

Young K is returning with his second solo album, "YOUNG FOREVER," after two years and 10 months. The album includes 15 tracks and was completed over about four to five months after he finished DAY6 activities.

It also features collaboration tracks with a range of musicians, including Sunwoo Jung-a and GroovyRoom.

The song "Coffee at the Studio," which features Sunwoo Jung-a, was completed through an improvisational process built around a jazzy mood. Young K described it as "a song full of romance" and explained, "We started working in the recording studio and finished everything, including the recording, right there."

He added, "As we kept adding ideas, thinking, 'This is good too, and that is good too,' we ended up replacing the kick sound with the sound of pressing a keyboard pedal." He said, "We wrote all the lyrics there and recorded a guide version that turned out better than the final take, so we decided to release the guide version as it was."

The title of the song pays homage to the film "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Young K said, "If 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' is a work that captures everyday life, then my everyday life is drinking coffee in the studio." He added, "After showing a variety of songs, I wanted to end with the meaning of returning to my daily routine of drinking coffee in the studio, so I absolutely wanted it to be the last track on the album."

He first met Sunwoo Jung-a on MBC's "Hangout with Yoo" and later grew closer while working together on JTBC's "Girls on Fire." Young K explained, "We first met on 'Hangout with Yoo,' and we became close while doing 'Girls on Fire' together."

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

Track 12, "Goodbye, Love," was produced with GroovyRoom. What stands out most is its attempt to blend DJ music with band sounds.

Young K said, "While thinking about a genre I wanted to try in a new way, I wanted to collaborate with a DJ." He added, "There is a hip-hop element, but I think the intention will come across better if you see it as a collaboration with a DJ."

He continued, "I made this song hoping everyone would run without leaving any regrets behind." He said, "I first met GroovyRoom about 10 years ago. They are such talented musicians that they immediately came to mind when I was thinking about a new collaborator."

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

With 15 tracks packed into the album, he is also preparing a new solo tour. Young K will hold his solo concert, "Young K Solo Tour <YOUNG FOREVER>," across seven cities and nine shows in Korea and abroad, starting at Inspire Arena in Incheon from August 14 to 16, followed by Bangkok on October 10, Taipei on November 29, Hong Kong on January 15, 2027, Singapore on January 23, Manila on February 20, and Kuala Lumpur on March 20.

Young K said, "We are preparing the Incheon Inspire shows in great detail." He added, "From the timing between one song ending and the next beginning to the moment when the audience starts shouting, we are trying to build in musical devices throughout the performance."

He continued, "I want to do more than simply present my music. I want to create the concert together with the audience." He noted, "I wanted to include all 15 songs from the new album, but I decided to leave a little room for anticipation. Not every track will be performed."

He then left a lingering hint, saying, "There seems to be another reason why I want to leave some anticipation. I'll stop there."

Young K's second solo album, "YOUNG FOREVER," will be released at 6 p.m. on the 27th through major music streaming platforms.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.