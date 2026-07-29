At Last, Kang Young-hyun Comes Forward: Young K Says 'Yeonggiseuteu' Is an Album That Finds Him (Full Story)

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] He has lived as DAY6's Young K for more than 10 years. While shaping himself into a polished artist ready to be loved by the public, the man who gave that name meaning, Kang Young-hyun, was pushed into the background. Now, after 11 years in the industry and a relentless run few could match, Young K is finally looking back at the person behind the stage name.

Young K has returned with his second solo album, 'Yeonggiseuteu,' 2 years and 10 months after his last release. Packed with 15 tracks, the album is less about the glamorous solo artist Young K and more like a record of his search for the Kang Young-hyun hidden beneath him.

When he met this paper recently at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Young K said, "I put everything on the line because I didn't know when I would be able to release another solo album." He added, "I wanted this album to show the most Kang Young-hyun version of myself."

The album title, 'Yeonggiseuteu,' serves as the key that connects Young K and his real name, Kang Young-hyun. Before working on the songs, he decided on the title first and built the album around the process of getting to know the person named Kang Young-hyun.

"I had lived as Young K for 15 years, including my trainee days, so I actually didn't know who Kang Young-hyun was. This time, I wanted to make the most Kang Young-hyun album possible."

The turning point came with DAY6's 10th anniversary. Young K recalled, "While preparing for such a big milestone, I gave everything I had to DAY6 and felt completely satisfied." He continued, "After that period ended, I tried to look back on Kang Young-hyun's life, and I realized I had been ignoring him all along."

For years, there was an invisible line between Young K and Kang Young-hyun. Young K was the polished version of himself, the one shaped to be loved by others. Kang Young-hyun, by contrast, was someone who could feel dissatisfied, get hurt, and sometimes become petty.

Young K explained, "For the past 10 years, I wanted to separate Young K and Kang Young-hyun as much as possible." He added, "If Young K is a finished version of myself, ready to be loved, then Kang Young-hyun is someone who can feel dissatisfied or get hurt."

He went on, "I tried to keep refining and trimming away even the human side of Kang Young-hyun, but I think all the emotions that had been boiling inside finally came out this time." He admitted, "I didn't have the confidence to reveal everything about my less polished side, the side that is weaker than Young K and sometimes even has ugly thoughts."

That has changed now. He has begun to accept that his imperfect side is also part of who he is. Young K said, "I didn't think I was a perfectionist before, but looking back, I think I do have some perfectionist tendencies." He added, "Now I think it's okay to show a more human and imperfect side of myself."

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

The title track, 'Shut the Door,' shows that change most clearly. Despite its upbeat melody, the song captures the feeling of being worn down by the world and other people, then shutting the door and retreating into a space of one's own.

Young K said, "'Shut the Door' is a paradoxical song." He explained, "When you close the door of your heart and go into your room, you actually feel a sense of liberation and freedom."

The lyrics also draw from real wounds in his personal relationships. He wrote them like a diary entry, describing a time when he found out friends had been talking behind his back.

"My friends were gossiping about me and got caught. Still, they were fun to be around, and writing about it actually comforted me. When I played them the finished song, they cried and apologized. We're on good terms now. (laughs)"

Putting strong emotions into soft, sweet music was also an intentional choice. Young K explained, "Rather than singing a harsh story harshly or a sad story in a purely sad way, I wanted to balance it with opposite emotions." He added, "I thought it would also feel less burdensome for listeners."

The Kang Young-hyun he discovered through this album turned out to be more fragile and lonelier than he expected. Young K said, "I think he's someone who wants freedom, has a surprisingly strong will, gets lonely easily, and is quite vulnerable." He added, "From the outside, I may look like a carefree guy who laughs everything off, but in reality I cry a lot and get hurt a lot."

He then added, "In the end, I realized that Kang Young-hyun is the person who made Young K, and that Young K is not all that different from Kang Young-hyun."

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

He also looked back on the album-making process. Young K cut back on sleep and kept writing songs while traveling or waiting. Even the plane rides he took for touring became his studio.

Young K said, "The fact that this album came out after 2 years and 10 months also means I don't know when I'll be able to release another solo album." He added, "I looked around, but I kept running forward. I filled the album with 15 tracks." He laughed and said, "The DAY6 tour overlapped with the production period, but the time on the plane was actually a chance to work. Since there was noise in the cabin, even if I sang a little, the person next to me didn't seem too bothered."

He was involved not only in the music but also in the album's planning and marketing. Young K said, "After my military discharge, my range of activities expanded. Among those, making something from the perspective of a producer or creator was the most interesting and enjoyable." He added, "I wanted to reflect that experience in this album as well."

By taking part in the planning himself, he also came to appreciate how complicated production work can be. He moved through countless group chats, exchanged opinions with people in each field, and discovered that he had the ability to drive a project forward.

Young K said, "There is a reason experts exist in every field." He added, "I learned how to communicate more quickly and smoothly with people at the company. I also realized, 'So I do have the ability to push something like this forward.'"

He also made a point of learning the short-form content trends used for promotion. Young K said he had done "a ridiculous number of those challenges," joining every challenge that came his way. Now, he has even reached the stage of planning his own challenges.

Fellow singers such as Jung Seung-hwan and Paul Kim are also lending their support. Young K said, "The lineup is going to be incredible," and asked fans to look forward to the challenge content.

He also has a dream of one day nurturing younger artists, much like Park Jin-young. It is a goal that grew naturally from serving as a judge and producer on survival programs. Still, Young K joked, "Right now, I have too much on my plate." He added, "First, I need to raise Young K properly. At the moment, I'm playing a game called 'raising Young K.'"

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

There is also pressure that comes with moving between group and solo work. In DAY6, the members share parts and attention, but on a solo stage, he has to carry every moment alone.

Young K said, "I think I push myself harder because there is a healthy kind of pressure that I have to carry on my own." He added with a laugh, "The good thing about being solo is that both hands are free. I used to stay in front of a standing mic, but now I can run around the stage."

The members' support was also a great source of strength. After listening to all 15 tracks on the new album, Wonpil shouted, "Masterpiece." His certainty, as the first member to hear the full album, gave Young K a big boost as well.

Even after DAY6 entered a belated peak with songs like 'You Were Beautiful,' 'Time of Our Life,' and 'HAPPY,' he does not feel overwhelmed by the pressure of what comes next. That is because DAY6 did not shoot to the top right away; it found success after years of making music.

Young K said, "We're a team that achieved results only years after releasing songs." He added, "I'm grateful that something like that could happen to me. In my life, I have reached a high point at least once. If I hadn't, I might have regretted it, but I already experienced it, so I'm satisfied."

He continued, "From here on, I'm just grateful that I can keep making music." He emphasized, "The act of singing itself is something I'm thankful for, and I'm fortunate that I can do this as my profession."

The song that currently appears first in his KOMCA popularity ranking is 'HAPPY.' It is especially meaningful to Young K because a b-side, not the title track, has been loved for so long after release and has emerged as one of his signature songs.

"'HAPPY' came out as my most popular song. It's not even the title track, just a b-side, and I really think you never know how a song will turn out. I hope there is a song on this album that can take that spot too. But the results have not always come from the place I expected, so it's hard to pick just one."

Young K. Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment.

Music was not an obvious career choice for Young K from the beginning. He knew he enjoyed music, but he never expected it to become his profession.

Young K said, "I somehow ended up at JYP Entertainment, but at first I thought my job might not be a perfect fit for my personality." He reflected, "When something that started as a hobby becomes your job, doesn't the fun sometimes decrease?"

But as he kept making music, the joy only grew. Young K said, "Once I had built up a certain level of skill, it became more and more fun." He added, "I want to stay on stage for as long as possible and as often as possible."

The reaction he wants from this album is very much like Young K. He said with a laugh, "I want people to say, 'Wow, this album is insane.' I also want to hear that I'm a 'killer artist.'" Still, when it came to the impression he ultimately wants to leave behind, he chose the person rather than the musical achievement.

"I hope people remember me as a good person. And if this album receives a lot of love, maybe the timing for my next solo album can come a little sooner. I think I would be satisfied just knowing I gave it my all and showed it to the world."

Young K did not set a numerical goal for this album. His priorities are to make it with all his effort, present it without regret, and earn the chance to release another solo album someday. In the end, 'Yeonggiseuteu' is an album aimed more at himself than at the charts. After more than a decade of living as Young K, this 'Yeonggiseuteu' is the first record that truly brings out the name Kang Young-hyun.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.