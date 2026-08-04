'King of Live' Lee Seung-cheol to Hold Nationwide Tour for 40th Debut Anniversary, Unveiling Hidden Gems

Photo courtesy of Type Communication

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Lee Seung-cheol, known as the "King of Live," will begin the second half of his nationwide tour marking his 40th debut anniversary.

Starting in November, Lee Seung-cheol will continue his 40th debut anniversary concert tour, "THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL."

Lee launched the tour with a concert in Cheongju in July, and from Gwangju in November, he will meet fans in six cities: Daejeon, Daegu, Incheon, Busan, and Seoul.

The second-half shows will feature an upgraded setlist and production, built on the polished quality of the earlier performances. To mark his 40th anniversary, the lineup includes signature hits that have long been loved, as well as songs rarely heard in previous concerts. The production will also incorporate band sounds, video, and lighting tailored to the scale of each venue, creating a vivid portrait of Lee Seung-cheol's 40-year musical journey.

Since his debut in 1985, Lee Seung-cheol has remained active in music for 40 years and established himself as one of the leading artists in Korean popular music. Through more than 2,000 performances, he has proven his unmatched live skills and continued to earn the title of the "King of Live" with steady support from audiences across generations.

A variety of projects are also planned this year to mark his 40th debut anniversary. They include an appearance on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," which airs on the 5th, the release of a 40th anniversary wine, a tribute album featuring younger singers, and the unveiling of a major KBS special that recently finished filming. On September 5, he will make a special appearance at the concert "The Scout: Stars Reborn," featuring rising artists discovered through the audition program "The Scout," and share the stage with younger performers.

Lee Seung-cheol's 40th debut anniversary nationwide tour concert, "THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL," will be held at KSPO Dome for three days from December 4 to 6. Ticket sales for the Seoul shows will open at 8 p.m. on the 4th through YES24, while sales for the Gwangju, Daejeon, Daegu, Incheon, and Busan concerts will begin sequentially from the 12th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.