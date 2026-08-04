ONEWE to Complete Its Map with 'Face: Unknown Atlas'... Unveils Schedule for 3rd Full-Length Album

Photo courtesy of RBW

[Sportschosun Jung Bit] ONEWE has begun the countdown to its third full-length album comeback.

On the 3rd, ONEWE released the scheduler for its third full-length album, 'Face: Unknown Atlas,' through its official social media accounts.

The released scheduler features the promotion timeline for the third full-length album in vintage typography, centered around an old typewriter. The design captures the feel of classic print materials and adds fairy-tale-like illustrations, hinting at the mood of the new album and sparking curiosity.

According to the scheduler, ONEWE will build anticipation for its comeback by unveiling three sets of chapter photos, followed by the track list, chapter poster, chapter images, a highlight lyric book, a music video teaser, and a highlight medley in sequence before the album's release.

The group also raised fans' expectations by announcing its sixth solo concert, '2026 ONEWE 6th Live Concert 'O! NEW E!volution VI',' to be held on September 19 and 20.

'Face: Unknown Atlas' is the album that will bring to a close ONEWE's Dot, Line, and Plane series. Following the second single album 'Dot: The Quiver' and the digital single 'Line: The Wake,' the new release will complete a one-of-a-kind musical map and showcase an even broader musical world.

ONEWE's third full-length album, 'Face: Unknown Atlas,' will be released at 6 p.m. on the 19th through various music streaming platforms.

Jung Bit, Sportschosun, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.