'IST Rookie' TUNEXX to Make September Comeback After Six Months

Photo provided by IST Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Rookie boy group TUNEXX will make its first comeback six months after debut.

On the 5th, the agency IST Entertainment said, "TUNEXX will release a new album in September. As the group is set to return with a more mature image for its first comeback promotions, we ask for your continued interest and support."

TUNEXX is a seven-member boy group whose name reflects the idea of expanding their own territory by moving beyond fixed boundaries. The group debuted in March with its first mini album, 'SET BY US ONLY,' and made an impression with the title track 'Proof That I Am Alive,' showcasing an electronic hip-hop sound and solid performances.

Even after wrapping up debut promotions, the group has continued to connect with fans through its official YouTube channel, steadily releasing its self-produced reality series, 'First Time Ever: TUNEXX’s First Moments Series,' as well as behind-the-scenes content, 'TUNESIDE.'

In particular, TUNEXX, which has led with its team slogan, 'TUNE IN TO OUR FREQUENCY,' plans to present a more expanded narrative in this comeback through music and performances that reflect its unique individuality and style.

TUNEXX is stepping up preparations for its comeback with the goal of releasing a new album in September, and related content and promotions will be unveiled gradually.

Photo provided by IST Entertainment

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.