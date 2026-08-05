WHIB: "We Want to Earn the Nickname 'Chameleon'... Our Goal Is to Top Music Shows"

Photo courtesy of C-JeS Studios

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] The group WHIB will showcase more mature music and performances through their second mini album, "CHERRY PIE."

WHIB will officially begin promotions today at 6 p.m. with the release of their second mini album, "CHERRY PIE," on major online music platforms.

The title track of the mini album reflects WHIB's journey to find their own identity. "CHERRY PIE" combines an addictive melody with stylish beats. WHIB's bright yet energetic vocals and dynamic performance heighten the song's immersion.

The album includes five tracks in total, including songs that member Junmin, Haeseung, and Yoogeon directly took part in writing and composing. It also features the unreleased track "Make It," which was first performed at their debut showcase and later drew repeated requests for an official release, offering a wide range of genres and a well-rounded tracklist.

WHIB, which has proven its limitless range through previous activities, is expected to win over fans with even more mature musical skills and stronger teamwork through this new release.

WHIB shared various stories about their comeback, including their thoughts on the release, the preparation process, and the key points to listen for in the title track.

Photo courtesy of C-JeS Studios

Below is WHIB's Q&A for the mini album "CHERRY PIE."

Q1. You are returning with your second mini album, "CHERRY PIE," after [Rock the Nation]. How do you feel about this comeback?

(Kim Junmin) First of all, I'm really excited and nervous to be releasing our second mini album. It shows a different color from our first mini album, and I hope many people will enjoy it.

Q2. What kind of story does this second mini album, "CHERRY PIE," tell? How is it different from the previous album?

(Haeseung) If the last album was about proving ourselves, I think this one is about enjoying youth with AND.

Q3. What kind of song is the title track, "CHERRY PIE"? Please introduce the listening points or any performance details you want to highlight.

(Lee Jeong) It's a song with a cute and sweet vibe, just like cherry pie. We have a performance where we cut the pie into four pieces and place a cherry on each piece. Please watch closely.

Photo courtesy of C-JeS Studios

Q4. In the released concept photos, the "DAYLIGHT" and "MIDNIGHT" versions create a strong contrast. Please tell us what you focused on while preparing these two very different concepts, and share any behind-the-scenes stories.

(Jinbeom) For the DAYLIGHT version, we wanted to place more emphasis on the cherry and express a bright, refreshing image. The cherry pie shown in the music video was incredibly delicious. For the MIDNIGHT version, we matched the mood to the hip-hop music playing on set and tried to capture expressions that contrasted with the earlier concept.

Q5. If you had to pick a memorable episode or a point to watch from the title track music video shoot, what would it be?

(Jaeha) We filmed our first work scene at the shop where we shot the first scene, and I remember how happy we all were while filming it!

Q6. This album especially stands out for the members' active musical participation. I heard Junmin, Haeseung, and Yoogeon directly took part in writing and composing several songs. How was the process?

(Kim Junmin) This time, Haeseung and I created "Can't Stop=Not Found," which is track four on the album. Unlike the previous album, we really wanted to emphasize a brighter mood, so I remember focusing on that while writing the song.

Q7. The unreleased song "Make It," which you first performed at your debut showcase, is finally included in this album. It seems like a special gift for fans. How do you feel about that?

(Wonjun) It's a special song for both our fans and us, so I'm glad it was included in this album. Because of this track, I think our second mini album has become even more meaningful.

Q8. You emphasized the image of a "growing team" through this album. What do the members think is the secret behind WHIB's teamwork and growth?

(Yoogeon) During our break, each member worked hard to improve their individual skills. We also talked a lot while preparing the album, so our teamwork naturally got better. I think that as we release more albums, we can show even more growth.

Q9. What kind of nickname or achievement do you hope to gain through this "CHERRY PIE" promotion?

(Haeseung) I want to earn the nickname "chameleon." For this album, I hope we can achieve a No. 1 on a music show and see noticeable growth in our streaming performance.

Q10. Finally, please say a few words to the fans who have been waiting for your comeback.

(Jinbeom) To our beloved AND, thank you so much for waiting such a long time. We worked hard to show you something fun, so please enjoy it a lot!

Photo courtesy of C-JeS Studios

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.