Trot Enters the Era of the 'Influence Index'... Lee Chan-won and Jeon Yujin Top the KSI Rankings

Photo courtesy of Comwithus

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] A new 'influence index' chart that measures the real influence of South Korea's trot singers is drawing attention.

The chart in question is the 'KSI Trot Influence Index,' launched by Comwithus, which operates the fandom platform Stardom. It has been releasing monthly rankings since April. KSI stands for K-trot Star Index.

Because the 'influence index' is calculated from more than 12 million online data points per month, it is regarded as highly credible in the trot market. In particular, with no authoritative trot-specific chart available despite the genre's popularity in Korea, the index is expected to serve as a useful gauge of trends in the trot industry.

The KSI Trot Influence Index uses AI to analyze about 12 million online data points each month and compiles rankings across six composite categories: content, interest, buzz, growth, goodwill, and support. Based on those results, it publishes monthly male and female rankings in the form of the 'KSI Report.' The report includes rankings up to 20th place in each category, results for all six indices, and changes from the previous month.

Photo courtesy of Comwithus

In the July KSI Trot Influence Index, Lee Chan-won and Jeon Yujin took first place in the male and female categories, respectively.

In the male singer category, Lee Chan-won ranked No. 1 with an overall score of 80.01. He posted a 95 in the interest index and perfect 100s in both the buzz and goodwill indices, underscoring his strong popularity and public attention.

Kim Yong Bin came in second with 76.04 points. He especially scored 100 in the support index, showing strong fan mobilization. Park Seo Jin placed third with 74.39 points, while Hwang Young-woong rose six spots from the previous month to take fourth place with 70.79 points. Hwang recorded the most notable upward momentum with 80.4 points in the growth index. Son Tae-jin followed in fifth with 70.07 points. He earned 95 points in the content index, the highest among the detailed categories. Seongri, Kang Moon-kyung, Park Ji-hyun, Jang Han-byeol, and Shin Seung Tae ranked sixth through 10th.

In the female singer category, Jeon Yujin took first place with an overall score of 79.76. She received consistently high marks in key areas, including 95 in the interest index, 85 in the buzz index, and 95 in the support index. Kim Dahyun rose one spot from the previous month to place second with 76.15 points. Along with a perfect 100 in the support index, she was the only female singer to receive a goodwill score, demonstrating both fan support and social influence.

Bin Yeseo ranked third with 74.50 points. With a perfect 100 in the content index and 50 in the growth index, she was seen as an artist with strong potential to climb higher in future rankings. Song Ga-in placed fourth with 73.72 points after scoring 100 in both the interest and buzz indices, while Oh Yoojin came in fifth with 73.15 points. Hong Ji-yun, Hong Ja, Yeom Yuri, Lee So-na, and Yang Jieun followed.

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.