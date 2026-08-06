Stray Kids: "There have always been safe options, but why take on new challenges?"

Stray Kids held a press conference on the afternoon of the 6th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, to mark the release of their mini album 'THIS & THAT.' The members posed together. Reporter Jae-geun Jeong, /2026.8.6/

[Sportschosun Jung Bit] The group Stray Kids introduced their new album.

Stray Kids held a press event for their mini album 'This and That' at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 6th and said, "There have always been safe options, but the reason we take on new challenges is because they are fun."

This comeback comes about nine months after 'UNVEIL : TRACK,' which was released in November last year. It is drawing even more attention because it is their first new release since the Seoul concert that kicked off their new world tour, 'Run It,' on the 2nd, following the successful conclusion of their largest-ever self-produced world tour, the 'dominATE World Tour,' which spanned 35 regions and 56 shows.

Changbin said, "It has been a while since our last comeback. We are excited about everything, one by one. I think we will be returning the good energy we received at last week's Seoul concert."

The new album 'This and That' captures a bold attitude and confidence in doing what they want without being bound by convention. It consists of eight tracks, including the title song of the same name. The fact that all the songs were self-produced by the group's in-house production team 3RACHA, made up of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, underscores Stray Kids' strong musical capabilities.

Bang Chan said, "We are in our ninth year now, and we have tried a wide range of genres. The more diverse we became, the more of our different sides we could show. True to the album title, we prepared a new color for ourselves."

The title track, 'This and That,' is a groovy hip-hop-based song that maximizes the group's chic and cool mood. It captures the relaxed confidence of Stray Kids, the 'music peddlers,' who are ready to do 'this and that' for whatever they want.

Changbin explained, "It is different from our previous title tracks. It carries a chic and laid-back vibe. We also wanted to convey the message that we can do everything well. In terms of the track itself, I thought the sounds we had not heard before were experimental. It could sound messy, but we also tried to keep it simple with a repetitive chorus. Even while working in the United States, the members liked it so much that they were already imagining the choreography."

Han added, "There have always been safe options. Still, the reason we choose challenging things when making music is that they are more fun. On the path of taking on challenges while making music, there are things that become difficult and variables that inevitably arise, but we learn a lot through that process. If we keep doing the same thing, I think the excitement fades."

Stray Kids will release their mini album 'This and That' through various music streaming platforms at 1 p.m. on the 7th.

Reporter Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.