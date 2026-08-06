"A safe path? That’s boring"... Stray Kids, still hungry, set to show more of everything (full story)

Stray Kids held a press conference to celebrate the release of their mini album 'THIS & THAT' at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 6th. The members posed together. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Stray Kids once again chose a new challenge over a "safe choice."

On the 6th, Stray Kids held a press event for their mini album 'This and That' at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, and talked about the new release.

This comeback comes about nine months after 'UNVEIL : TRACK,' released in November last year. It is drawing even more attention because it is their first new release since completing their largest-ever world tour, 'dominATE World Tour,' which covered 35 regions and 56 shows, and after kicking off their new world tour, 'Run It,' with a Seoul concert on the 2nd.

Changbin said, "It has been a while since our comeback. Everything feels exciting. I think we will return the good energy we received from the Seoul concert last week."

Stray Kids held a press conference to celebrate the release of their mini album 'THIS & THAT' at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 6th. The members posed together. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

The new album, 'This and That,' captures a bold attitude and confidence in doing what they want without being bound by convention. It consists of eight tracks, including the title song of the same name. The fact that the entire album was self-produced by the group's production unit 3RACHA, made up of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, highlights Stray Kids' strong musical capabilities.

Bang Chan introduced the album by saying, "During our nine years of activity, we have kept exploring different genres. That allowed us to show many sides of ourselves. True to the album title, we prepared a new color for this release."

The title track, 'This and That,' is a groovy hip-hop-based song that maximizes the group's chic and cool mood. It lets listeners feel the relaxed confidence of Stray Kids, a "music pack mule" that is ready to do "this and that" for whatever it wants.

Changbin explained, "It is different from our previous title tracks. It captures a chic and laid-back side of us. We also wanted to convey the message that we can do this and that well. In terms of the track itself, I thought the sounds we had not heard before were experimental. In a way, it could sound messy, but we also tried to keep it simple with a repetitive chorus. Even from when we were working in the U.S., the members liked it a lot, to the point that we were already imagining the choreography."

Han added, "There has always been a safe option. But the reason we choose to take on challenges when making music is that it is more fun. On the path of making challenging music, there are things that are hard for us and variables that come up, but we learn a lot through that process. If we keep doing the same thing, it feels less interesting."

Stray Kids held a press conference to celebrate the release of their mini album 'THIS & THAT' at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 6th. The members posed together. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

Earlier, Stray Kids proved their global stature by taking the stage as a headliner at the Governors Ball Music Festival, one of the leading music festivals in the United States, in June. In September, they will headline Rock in Rio in Brazil and also launch STRAYCITY, a new festival led by Stray Kids across three regions in Latin America.

Hyunjin said, "We feel a great sense of accomplishment when performing music we created ourselves. I guess the difference between a festival and a concert is that, at a festival, we, the fans, and even the audience members who are not fans all come together with the mindset of, 'Let's go all out today.' A concert is more about proving to our fans what kind of music and stage we have done, and what we want to show them next."

Seungmin added, "We are still hungry. We really want to go out and meet fans who have not seen us yet. It would be great not only to do solo concerts, but also to meet as many people as possible on as many different stages as we can. I think that is why we keep going out there. I am looking forward to showing a slightly different vibe from a concert."

Stray Kids held a press conference to celebrate the release of their mini album 'THIS & THAT' at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 6th. The members posed together. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

As Stray Kids have recorded eight consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard 200, there is also interest in what they hope to achieve with this release. Seungmin replied, "When we prepare a new project, we do not set it up based on results. We just do our best for the fans. I hope that reaches them well."

With the Grammy Awards recently establishing a new "Asian Pop" category, some analysts have suggested that global K-pop stars such as Stray Kids and BLACKPINK could benefit from the ripple effect of BTS's boycott.

In response, Seungmin said cautiously, "When we talk about the music we like or discuss performance, we do not always look outward. We work from what comes from within us. I think we keep putting our own color into what we do. We feel grateful that K-pop is receiving so much love around the world. We are realizing that music as a medium is having a positive impact. We are trying to share the music we write with as many people as possible."

Hyunjin said, "Throughout our career, we have never once set awards or records as a goal when releasing an album. For this album too, we want to show it to many people and prove ourselves. That is our biggest goal and dream. We are putting fans' satisfaction and happiness first."

Meanwhile, member Rino, born in 1998, is the first among the members to approach the age for military enlistment. As a result, Stray Kids are also approaching their own period of hiatus due to military service.

Rino said with a smile, "I think national defense is a duty we should naturally fulfill. If I am called, I will faithfully carry out the responsibility given to me. We have not discussed detailed plans for album activities during the military hiatus. One thing is certain: we will all come back together. There are many fans who have waited for us, and I want to repay the love they have given us. Please wait just a little while, and we will be back soon."

Stray Kids held a press conference to celebrate the release of their mini album 'THIS & THAT' at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 6th. The members are taking part in a Q&A session. Reporter

Finally, the group expressed pride in their own musical identity. I.N said, "Our pride comes from 3RACHA's production. I think I feel even more proud because of the members who make such great songs. That seems to be a source of strength that makes us even more excited. Another source of confidence is our fans."

Bang Chan also used the album title, 'This and That,' to reaffirm his determination, saying, "We will show a lot of this and that in many places."

Stray Kids will release their mini album 'This and That' through various music streaming sites at 1 p.m. on the 7th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.