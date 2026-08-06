82Major Fires the Starting Gun with "Pali Club"... Returns in September

Photo courtesy of Great M Entertainment

[Sportschosun | Jung Bit] Group 82Major will return with a new single after about five months.

On the 5th, 82Major unveiled the visual film for its second single, "HEAT," on its official social media channels and announced a comeback on September 1. It will be the group's first new release in about five months since its fifth mini album, "FEELM," which came out in April.

The released video opens with a building marked with the words "Pali Club" in red lettering and a tense hip-hop beat, creating a powerful atmosphere from the start.

The members appear with cuts on their faces and bandages wrapped around them, immediately drawing attention. The video then shows them training in their own ways as if preparing for a decisive battle. As they face off against one another, the album title "HEAT" appears in red, leaving a strong impression.

The mood shifts with the members' appearance in all-black suits. In a scene where one member has disappeared, the video shows someone seemingly being searched for with a flashlight, and Kim Do-gyun, who had vanished from view, reappears. At the end, all six members stare blankly into the camera, heightening curiosity about the new album.

With every release, 82Major has strengthened its presence as a performance-driven idol group by emphasizing choreography and concept transformations. This visual film also raises expectations for the new album with its cinematic direction.

Previously, 82Major set a new personal best in first-week sales with its fifth mini album, "FEELM," and its title track, "Sign," ranked No. 9 on Billboard's list of the 25 best K-pop songs of 2026. The group has also continued its global momentum by selling out solo concerts in Hong Kong and Bangkok, as well as fan concerts in Seoul and Macau.

82Major's second single, "HEAT," will be released at 6 p.m. on September 1 through major music streaming platforms. Ahead of the comeback, the group plans to meet fans at home and abroad through fan concerts, fan meetings, award shows, and festivals.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.