Mimi, Who Stunned Tiger JK and the Blue Dragon Awards, Makes Solo Debut After 11 Years... Invitation Posters for 'Bish Bash Bosh' Revealed

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Mimi, a member of the group Oh My Girl, is meeting fans as a solo artist.

On the 6th, Mimi sequentially unveiled three invitation posters for her first single, "Bish Bash Bosh," through Oh My Girl's official social media accounts, kicking off the countdown to her full-fledged solo debut.

The track list has now lifted the veil on Mimi's first solo single. The release includes three tracks in total: the title song "Bish Bash Bosh," an a cappella version of the title track, and an instrumental version. The a cappella version will be included only on the vinyl LP record.

In particular, Mimi took part not only in producing the entire song but also in writing and composing it, fully showcasing her abilities as an artist. As her first work as a solo performer, the single reflects her distinct style across both the music and the message, signaling a new leap forward.

The title track "Bish Bash Bosh" centers on the key words "READY," "CONFIDENT," and "BOLD ENERGY," capturing the true essence of artist Mimi. Drawing on all the musical strengths she has built up over the years, Mimi faces a new version of herself. The song delivers a bold declaration at the starting point of change, with the determination to show her true self.

Starting with the three invitation posters, Mimi is building anticipation for her official debut. Before the single's release, she will unveil mood sampler photos, spoiler shorts, and concept photos in sequence. The music video teaser will also be produced in three versions, titled "Bish," "Bash," and "Bosh," adding to the curiosity.

Through her first solo single, "Bish Bash Bosh," Mimi is signaling a new beginning as an artist and drawing strong interest from fans. The invitation posters also stood out for their stylish design, which looks as if it were introducing the main DJ and lineup for a party at a real local club.

Mimi, who debuted with Oh My Girl in 2015, is marking another musical turning point with her solo single "Bish Bash Bosh" after about 11 years. She is expected to open a new chapter by showcasing a one-of-a-kind musical world that only Mimi can create, spanning music, performance, and visuals.

Meanwhile, Mimi's first solo single, "Bish Bash Bosh," will be released at 6 p.m. on the 20th through various music streaming sites.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.