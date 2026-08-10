Onew to Release Japanese Single in September → Solo Concert in Tokyo... Heating Up the Archipelago

[Photo courtesy of Griffin Entertainment] [Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] SHINee member Onew will reunite with Japanese fans through a new single and a solo concert.

At midnight on the 10th, Onew released a trailer for his fourth Japanese single, 'KAKERA - Unmei no Piece -', via his official social media and announced its release on September 16th. The released video features Onew sitting alone in an empty space and discovering a single blue puzzle piece lying on the floor.

The discovery of the puzzle piece amidst a restrained atmosphere aligns with the meaning of the single title, "Piece of Destiny," raising curiosity about the new release. 'KAKERA - Unmei no Piece' is Onew's first new Japanese release in approximately one year since his second Japanese mini-album, 'SAKU', which was released last October.

Onew plans to deliver a message of comfort based on his signature delicate and warm sensibility. Following the release of his new album, he will also hold a solo concert in Japan.

Onew will host the '2026 ONEW CONCERT [ONEW THE LIVE : Q]' in Tokyo on September 22-23. 'ONEW THE LIVE' is Onew's brand performance series featuring "live performances you can trust and listen to.

" This concert will unfold on stage Onew's musical journey as an artist who constantly asks questions and finds his own answers.

Onew's fourth Japanese single, 'Kakera - Unmei no Peace,' will be released on various music streaming platforms on September 16 at 6 PM.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.