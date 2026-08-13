Splayit Says, "We Finally Made Our Debut, and We All Dyed Our Hair Blonde to Show a Fresh Image"

Splayit, the school band from STEAL HEART CLUB, held its debut showcase on the afternoon of the 13th at Ilji Art Hall in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul. The members posed together.

[Sportschosun Jung Bit] Splayit, the school band from STEAL HEART CLUB, shared its thoughts on making its debut.

On the 13th, Splayit held a showcase for its debut album, "SPLAY : CHAPTER 01," at Ilji Art Hall in Gangnam, Seoul, and said, "We all dyed our hair blonde to show a fresh image."

Splayit is a five-member band that earned its debut opportunity through Mnet's global band-making survival show STEAL HEART CLUB, which ended last year. The group consists of vocalist Yoonchan, drummer Eun Bin, keyboardist Kyung-wook, guitarist Ayden, and bassist Eunchan.

The group officially debuted as Splayit that day, taking its first step into the music industry. Yoonchan said, "We are happy to be able to show our first stage, which we prepared so hard for." He added, "I felt good because I thought these five members could create strong synergy. I would like to thank the fans and everyone involved once again for giving us this debut opportunity."

The team name is a blend of "Splay," meaning to unfold, and "Play it," meaning to perform. It carries the idea of expressing each member's individuality and passion through music. Ayden said, "It resonated with me from the moment I first heard it. I think it reflects what kind of music we will make and the direction of the team."

The members also pointed out the visual changes they made for their official debut. Kyung-wook said with a laugh, "On STEAL HEART CLUB, we showed a youthful and innocent image, but this time we all dyed our hair blonde to present a fresher look."

The debut album, "SPLAY : CHAPTER 01," is the first record of Splayit's musical world and marks the beginning of a new journey. It captures the excitement of a fresh start, the brightest moments, and emotions that will be remembered for a long time, all expressed through Splayit's own sensibility and band sound.

Eun Bin introduced the debut album by saying, "We will share bright, refreshing energy and emotions that everyone has experienced at least once."

Splayit will release its debut album, "SPLAY : CHAPTER 01," on various music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on the 13th.

Jung Bit, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.