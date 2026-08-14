Big Bang heads to space, living up to its name... named KASA's first ambassador

Photo courtesy of YG Entertainment

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong Bit] The group Big Bang is heading to space, just as its name suggests. It has become the first ambassador for the Republic of Korea's Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA), emerging as a new face promoting the nation's space vision.

According to YG Entertainment on the 14th, Big Bang has been appointed as KASA's first ambassador. Going forward, the group will help inform the public about the Republic of Korea's future vision and key policies for aerospace, while serving as a communication partner on the country's journey to become a space power.

The appointment carries added meaning as it marks the first ambassador selected since KASA launched in 2024. Big Bang, which has expanded its influence across generations and borders on the global stage, is expected to help raise public interest in aerospace and build broader support.

KASA said, "We appointed Big Bang as our ambassador to help create new challenges for the Republic of Korea's aerospace future together with the public," adding, "We will work with Big Bang to expand public interest and participation in aerospace through a variety of outreach activities."

The group's name, which refers to the birth of the universe, also makes this partnership especially fitting. Its world tour for its 20th debut anniversary, "BIGBANG 2026-2027 World Tour <XX: COSMOS>", also carries a space theme. Big Bang's story of expanding its own world over the past 20 years and the Republic of Korea's new aerospace journey now meet under a single keyword: space.

Big Bang will also take part in the public participation program "Dream Capsule," linked to major aerospace projects. Open to anyone, the program will have Big Bang serve as a bridge between the public and space in its role as ambassador.

To kick things off, the group will open a micro website at 10 a.m. on the day, marking its 20th debut anniversary, and collect memories and messages from V.I.P around the world. The messages left by fans will be transformed into code images inspired by the "Arecibo message" and loaded onto Nuri No. 5 for launch into space. In effect, fans' memories will travel beyond Earth and into space.

Big Bang will release its new digital single "BiiiG" at 6 p.m. on the 19th and launch its 20th anniversary world tour, "BIGBANG 2026-2027 World Tour <XX: COSMOS>". The tour will begin with performances at Goyang Stadium from the 21st to the 23rd, followed by a total of 33 shows in 19 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

Jeong Bit, Reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.