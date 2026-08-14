G-Dragon Donates 500 Million Won for His Birthday, Supports 50 Young Artists

G-Dragon. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] G-Dragon of Big Bang will donate 500 million won to mark his birthday.

According to the JUSPEACE Foundation and Galaxy Corporation on the 14th, the two sides will hold 'JUSPEACE DAY 50' at Galaxy Robot Park in Seoul on the 18th, G-Dragon's birthday, to support 50 young artists.

The project stems from G-Dragon's long-expressed wish, as honorary chairman of the JUSPEACE Foundation, to "create more opportunities for artists and support future generations."

Galaxy Corporation is also joining the effort. In addition to donating 500 million won to the JUSPEACE Foundation, it will provide exhibition space inside Galaxy Robot Park so that the works of young artists can meet the public. The project is significant in that the agency is investing in and carrying out efforts to realize the artist's social value.

The JUSPEACE Foundation has been discovering emerging artists through projects such as the SOP open call launched in December last year, 'LOOP PLUS Busan,' and the bac. Art Fair 'JUSPEACE FOCUS.'

The works of the 50 young artists ultimately selected will be supported based on Galaxy Corporation's 500 million won donation. The pieces are set to be permanently displayed throughout Galaxy Robot Park.

As a result, Galaxy Robot Park is expected to go beyond a future-tech space for experiencing robots and AI and also serve as a cultural and arts venue where emerging artists' works can continuously meet the public.

At 'JUSPEACE DAY 50,' visitors will also be able to leave messages of support on the 'Wall of Hope' by finding the artists and works that moved them. Some pieces will find new collectors through a charity auction, and the proceeds will be used again for public-interest activities supporting future generations of artists.

Oh Hee-young, head of the JUSPEACE Foundation, said, "One of the most important forms of support for young artists is creating opportunities for their work to meet the world."

Jung Bit, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.