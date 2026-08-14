Zion.T and TWICE's Chaeyoung rumored to have broken up after two years?... "Personal private life"

Zion.T (left) and Chaeyoung. SportsChosunDB

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Rumors have surfaced that TWICE member Chaeyoung and singer-producer Zion.T have broken up.

On the 14th, both Chaeyoung and Zion.T told Sportschosun that it was difficult to confirm the breakup rumors, saying, "It is the artist's personal private life."

Earlier that day, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Chaeyoung and Zion.T had recently ended their romantic relationship and returned to being senior and junior colleagues in the entertainment industry. The report said their busy schedules had gradually driven them apart, leading them to go their separate ways naturally.

The two officially acknowledged their relationship in April 2024. At the time, both sides said, "The two are dating with mutual affection. They are supporting each other."

In particular, Chaeyoung, born in 1999, and Zion.T, born in 1989, drew attention as a couple with a 10-year age gap. They were said to have met through an acquaintance before developing into lovers, and they continued their public relationship after confirming the romance.

The breakup rumors drew further attention because they emerged shortly after Chaeyoung announced her departure from JYP Entertainment, where she had spent 14 years, and her decision to strike out on her own. On the 13th, Chaeyoung personally announced on her account that her exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment had ended.

Chaeyoung debuted with TWICE in 2015 and won widespread love with numerous hits, including "Like OOH-AHH," "CHEER UP," "TT," "Signal," "What Is Love?," and "Feel Special." In September last year, she expanded her career as a solo artist with the release of her first full-length solo album, "Not_found."

Zion.T debuted in 2011 with the single "Click Me" and built a distinctive musical identity through songs such as "Yanghwa Bridge," "Eat," and "No Make Up." In 2022, he founded the creative company Standard Friends and has continued his activities there.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.