"JYP Rookie" OurBirthday Says, "Park Jin-young Told Us to Get Along... We'll Stay Active for a Long Time by Being Considerate"

Members pose at the showcase for the release of the first single album by the group OURBIRTHDAY, held on the afternoon of the 19th at Blue Square's Woori WON Banking Hall in Yongsan District, Seoul. Reporter Jeong

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] OurBirthday, the new girl group from JYP, shared advice from JYP Entertainment chief Park Jin-young.

OurBirthday held its debut showcase at Blue Square in Yongsan, Seoul, on the 19th and said, "Park Jin-young told us to get along," adding, "We'll stay active for a long time by being considerate."

The group had previously carried out pre-debut activities divided into "Side A" and "Side B." On this day, the members finally came together as one and officially debuted in the music industry with their first single, "Our Birthday."

The seven-member group brings together a wide range of charms, with Cho Hye-jin, who drew attention through her win on KBS2's "The Entertainer" and her appearance on Mnet's "Street Dance Girls Fighter 2," Shin Hye-won, who proved her all-rounder skills on JTBC's "R U Next," and Yoo, who placed third on "The Entertainer."

Cho Hye-jin said, "This is a moment we've all been waiting for together, so I'm excited and looking forward to it. We worked hard while preparing through our pre-debut activities, and debuting now as a full group makes it even more meaningful. We will have more chances to show our music, so we'll do our best and show you how hard we work."

Above all, OurBirthday has drawn attention as the first girl group JYP Entertainment has introduced in about four years since NMIXX. Achiraya said, "It would be a lie to say we didn't feel any pressure, given that we have so many great seniors. We want to turn that pressure into positive energy, work even harder, and show great performances and our own charm."

The group also shared Park Jin-young's advice. Yoo said, "Producer Park Jin-young told us that getting along is the most important thing. Even when our opinions overlap, we want to speak honestly, be considerate of one another, and stay active for a long time."

OurBirthday's first single, "Our Birthday," will be released at 6 p.m. on the 19th through major online music platforms.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.