"JYP Rookie" OURBIRTHDAY: "Our role model? It's hard to pick just one team... We're grateful to NMIXX, and TWICE inspired our dreams"

The showcase for the release of the first single album by the group OURBIRTHDAY was held on the afternoon of the 19th at Blue Square's Woori WON Banking Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2026.8.19/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group OURBIRTHDAY expressed admiration for their senior artists at JYP.

OURBIRTHDAY held its debut showcase in Yongsan, Seoul, on the 19th and said it was "hard to pick just one role model," while mentioning NMIXX and TWICE.

After carrying out pre-debut activities divided into 'Side A' and 'Side B,' OURBIRTHDAY finally came together on this day to release their debut single, 'OUR BIRTHDAY,' and officially enter the music scene.

The seven-member group was completed by Cho Hyejin, who drew attention through her win on KBS2's 'The Entertainer' and appearance on Mnet's 'Street Dance Girls Fighter 2'; Shin Hyewon, who proved her all-rounder skills on JTBC's 'R U Next?'; and Yoo, who placed third on 'The Entertainer.' Together, they bring a wide range of charms.

The group name reflects their ambition to enjoy each moment freely as if every day were a birthday, and to fill ordinary daily life with their own unique color.

Above all, interest has centered on the fact that OURBIRTHDAY is JYP Entertainment's first girl group in about four years since NMIXX. As they made their debut that day, questions also turned to the title they hope to earn.

Kuk Chorok said, "Rather than a title, we want to be known as OURBIRTHDAY for our own charm. Our biggest goal is to show more people who we are."

When asked about role models, Shin Hyewon said, "There are so many seniors at JYP. We want to work hard with deep respect for them. There are so many role models for OURBIRTHDAY that it would be hard to choose just one." She added, "In our debut showcase video, there is also a clip of NMIXX senior members giving us a lot of encouragement. We are grateful."

Kilala also said, "I was a fan of TWICE when I was in elementary school. So I auditioned for JYP, and through a great opportunity, I was able to debut."

OURBIRTHDAY's first single, 'OUR BIRTHDAY,' will be released at 6 p.m. on the 19th through various online music platforms.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.