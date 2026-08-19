OURBIRTHDAY: "We’ll Show Our Own Original Genre, WHIP-HOP"

OURBIRTHDAY held a showcase for the release of its first single album on the afternoon of the 19th at Blue Square's Woori WON Banking Hall in Yongsan District, Seoul. The members posed for photos. Reporter Jeong

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] The group OURBIRTHDAY introduced its own new genre.

OURBIRTHDAY held its debut showcase in Blue Square, Seoul, on the 19th and said, "We’ll show our own original genre, WHIP-HOP."

After carrying out pre-debut activities split into 'Side A' and 'Side B,' OURBIRTHDAY finally came together as one on this day. The group released its debut single, 'OURBIRTHDAY,' and officially entered the K-pop scene.

The seven-member group was completed with Cho Hye-jin, who drew attention after winning KBS2's 'The Entertainer' and appearing on Mnet's 'Street Dance Girls Fighter 2'; Shin Hyewon, who proved her all-rounder skills on JTC's 'R U Next?'; and Yu, who took third place on 'The Entertainer.'

The group name reflects its ambition to enjoy every moment freely as if every day were a birthday, and to fill ordinary daily life with its own color. Above all, OURBIRTHDAY has drawn attention as JYP Entertainment's first girl group in about four years since NMIXX. Archiraya said, "It would be a lie to say we didn't feel pressure, given how many great seniors we have. We want to turn that pressure into good motivation, work even harder, and show great performances and our own charm."

The debut single 'OURBIRTHDAY' most clearly showcases the group's signature genre, WHIP-HOP. WHIP-HOP is OURBIRTHDAY's own style, combining a free-flowing vibe, where the seven members' distinct personalities blend together like whipped cream, with hip-hop performance.

Shin Hyewon explained, "It is our own genre that aims to capture a cool and hip mood in whipped cream. We plan to show a wide range of genres so we can present different sides of ourselves to the public."

The title track, 'SQUEEZY,' is a funk-based dance song with an addictive melody. It delivers the message of shaking off complicated emotions and stress, as if squeezing a squishy toy by hand, with witty and lively energy.

Kuk Chorok introduced the song, saying, "It really highlights the appeal of our original genre, WHIP-HOP. We tried to capture our individuality and energy well. I think our bold attitude expresses our color very well."

OURBIRTHDAY's first single, 'OURBIRTHDAY,' will be released at 6 p.m. on the 19th through various online music platforms.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.