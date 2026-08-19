"The goal is Rookie of the Year"... OURBIRTHDAY steps out despite the pressure of being JYP's new girl group (full story)

The showcase for the release of the first single album by the group OURBIRTHDAY was held on the afternoon of the 19th at Woori WON Banking Hall in Blue Square, Yongsan District, Seoul. The members posed for photos. Jung

[Sportschosun Jung Bit reporter] OURBIRTHDAY, JYP Entertainment's new girl group following NMIXX and its first in about four years, has finally reached the starting line as a full group.

On the 19th, OURBIRTHDAY held its debut showcase at Blue Square in Yongsan, Seoul, and took its first bold step into the music industry.

After pre-debut activities split into 'Side A' and 'Side B,' the group finally came together on this day to release its debut single, 'OUR BIRTHDAY,' and officially enter the music scene.

Cho Hyejin, who drew attention through her win on KBS2's 'The Entertainer' and her appearance on Mnet's 'Street Dance Girls Fighter 2,' Shin Hyewon, who proved her all-rounder skills on JTC's 'R U Next,' and Yoo, who placed third on 'The Entertainer,' joined the lineup to complete a seven-member group with a wide range of charms.

Cho Hyejin said of her debut, "This is a moment we've been waiting for with the other members, so I'm excited and looking forward to it. We worked hard during our pre-debut activities, and debuting now as a full group makes it even more meaningful. We will have more chances to show our music, so we'll do our best and show you how hard we work."

The showcase for the release of the first single album by the group OURBIRTHDAY was held on the afternoon of the 19th at Woori WON Banking Hall in Blue Square, Yongsan District, Seoul. OURBIRTHDAY is performing the live

The group name reflects the ambition to enjoy each moment freely, as if every day were a birthday, and to fill ordinary daily life with their own color. Yoo said, "When I first heard the team name, I felt excited because it seemed like every day would be special and happy, like a birthday." Kilala added, "I also thought it sounded fresh when I first heard it. I'm happy that the seven of us can make a new start. We'll show our charm."

Baby also expressed satisfaction, saying, "When I heard the team name, I thought, 'So we're finally debuting.' It feels like the perfect name for the seven of us."

The showcase for the release of the first single album by the group OURBIRTHDAY was held on the afternoon of the 19th at Woori WON Banking Hall in Blue Square, Yongsan District, Seoul. OURBIRTHDAY is performing the live

Above all, attention is focused on the fact that OURBIRTHDAY is the first girl group JYP Entertainment has introduced in about four years since NMIXX. Achiraya said, "It would be a lie to say we didn't feel any pressure, since there are so many great seniors ahead of us. We want to turn that pressure into good motivation and work even harder to show great performances and our own charm."

Cho Hyejin added, "I think people will have even higher expectations of us. We will work hard to repay the public's response." She continued, "There is pressure because we are the first JYP girl group in four years, but we are trying our best."

They also shared advice from Park Jin-young. Yoo revealed, "Producer Park Jin-young told us that getting along well is the most important thing. Even when our opinions overlap, we want to be honest, considerate, and stay active for a long time."

The showcase for the release of the first single album by the group OURBIRTHDAY was held on the afternoon of the 19th at Woori WON Banking Hall in Blue Square, Yongsan District, Seoul. The members posed for photos. Jung

The debut single 'OUR BIRTHDAY' most clearly showcases OURBIRTHDAY's signature genre, 'WHIP-HOP.' WHIP-HOP is the group's own style, combining a free-flowing vibe in which the seven members' individual colors blend together like whipped cream with hip-hop performance. Shin Hyewon explained, "It is our own genre that aims to capture a cool and hip atmosphere in whipped cream. We plan to show a variety of genres so we can present different sides of ourselves to the public."

The title track, 'SQUEEZY,' is a funk-based dance song with an addictive melody. It delivers the message of shaking off complicated emotions and stress, as if squeezing a squishy toy with your hands, with playful and lively energy.

Kuk Chorok introduced the song, saying, "It clearly shows the appeal of our unique genre, WHIP-HOP. We tried to capture our individuality and energy. I think our bold attitude expresses our color well."

The showcase for the release of the first single album by the group OURBIRTHDAY was held on the afternoon of the 19th at Woori WON Banking Hall in Blue Square, Yongsan District, Seoul. OURBIRTHDAY is performing the live

Since this was their debut day, the members also talked about the title they hope to earn. Kuk Chorok said, "Rather than a nickname, we want to be called OURBIRTHDAY for our own charm. Our biggest goal is to show more people who we are."

When asked about role models, Shin Hyewon said, "There are so many seniors at JYP that I respect deeply, so I want to work hard with that admiration in mind. Since there are so many role models for OURBIRTHDAY, it would be hard to choose just one." She added, "In the debut showcase, there is a video of NMIXX seniors cheering us on a lot. I'm grateful."

Kilala also said, "I was a fan of TWICE when I was in elementary school. That's why I auditioned for JYP and was able to debut through a great opportunity."

Finally, Cho Hyejin said, "I want to work hard and win Rookie of the Year," adding, "I want to show our own individuality on many stages."

OURBIRTHDAY's first single, 'OUR BIRTHDAY,' will be released at 6 p.m. on the 19th through various online music platforms.

Jung Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.