Yang Soo-kyung: "I Wasn't Going to Talk About My Age, But I'm 62 This Year... The Word That Defines Me Is Singer"

Singer Yang Soo-kyung held a press conference at YTN Public Hall in Mapo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 26th. Yang Soo-kyung, who was on stage, is greeting the audience. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.8.26/

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Yang Soo-kyung, a singer who defined the 1980s and 1990s, shared how she feels about returning to the stage.

Yang Soo-kyung held a press conference at YTN Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 26th. "I was told not to talk about my age, but I'm 62 this year," she said. "The word that defines me is singer."

At the event, Yang Soo-kyung said she had gathered with companies for close discussions, listened to the difficulties facing the petrochemical industry, and talked about ways the government could help.

Yang Soo-kyung debuted in 1988 with her first album, "I Can't Look at You," and won wide popularity from the late 1980s to the early 1990s with a string of hits, including "Love Is Like Rainwater Outside the Window," "You," "Where Are You, My Darling?," "Where Is the End of Farewell?" and "Love Is a Cold Temptation."

She expanded her reach by performing not only in Korea but also overseas, including Japan. After stepping away from singing for a while following her marriage, she returned to the stage in 2016 through KBS's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend." In 2017, she marked a full-fledged comeback with her first solo concert in 27 years.

This year, she will once again meet audiences through a new song and a nationwide tour.

Speaking about her new song, Yang Soo-kyung said, "It took a long time to get to my 10th album. I released singles, but I feel the meaning of an album has faded. Rather than buying luxury goods or jewelry, I wanted to invest in an album. I'm collecting songs for my 10th album. I wanted to reveal it today, but I'm trying to unveil it on the day of the concert."

About the nationwide tour, she said, "I have dreamed of having an opportunity like this to tour the country. There were times when I worked on my own. I can't do this alone, but I feel anew that I am doing something again because this opportunity was given to me. I thought about the word that represents me, and it was singer. A singer is only a singer when performing. This time preparing for the concert makes me happy."

She added, "I was told not to talk about my age, but I am 62. I am careless and full of flaws. I want to live by singing on stage and filling that time. It seems like I am finally doing a nationwide tour in earnest since 1992. I only did one nationwide tour back then."

Through this project, Yang Soo-kyung plans to release new music and meet audiences across the country.

Jeong Bit, Reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.