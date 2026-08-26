Yang Soo-kyung Says, "My Life Has Had So Many Ups and Downs That I Didn't Want to Sing Breakup Songs... My New Song Is 'I Can't Love Again'"

Singer Yang Soo-kyung held a press conference at YTN Public Hall in Mapo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 26th. Yang Soo-kyung is greeting the audience after taking the stage. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.8.26/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Yang Soo-kyung, one of the defining singers of the 1980s and 1990s, introduced her new breakup-themed song.

Yang Soo-kyung held a press conference at YTN Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 26th and said, "My life has had so many ups and downs that I tried not to sing breakup songs."

Yang Soo-kyung debuted in 1988 with her first album, "The One I Cannot Look At," and rose to major popularity from the late 1980s to the early 1990s with a string of hits, including "Love Is Like Rainwater Outside the Window," "You Are," "Where Are You, My Darling?," "Where Does the End of a Breakup Lead?" and "Love Is a Cold Temptation."

She expanded her reach by performing not only in Korea but also overseas, including Japan. After stepping away from singing for a time following her marriage, she returned to the stage in 2016 through KBS2's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend." In 2017, she marked her full-fledged comeback with her first solo concert in 27 years.

This year, she will once again meet audiences through a new song and a nationwide tour.

Speaking about the new song, Yang Soo-kyung said, "It took a long time to get to my 10th album. I released singles, but I feel the meaning of an album has faded. Rather than buying luxury goods or jewelry, I wanted to invest in an album. I am collecting songs for my 10th album. I wanted to unveil it today, but I am trying to reveal it on the day of the concert."

She added, "The title is 'I Can't Love Again.' I hesitated because of the title. My life has had so many dramatic ups and downs. And since I have sung many breakup songs, I wanted to spend a few years singing about a bright and hopeful future. But I was told that breakup songs suit my voice, and I think that is a blessing too."

Through this project, Yang Soo-kyung plans to release new music and meet audiences across the country.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.