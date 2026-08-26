'Original Hallyu Star' Yang Soo-kyung: "I'm a G-Dragon fan too, and I'm proud of my juniors... BTS and NewJeans sang my songs"

Singer Yang Soo-kyung held a press conference on the afternoon of the 26th at YTN Open Hall in Mapo District, Seoul. Yang Soo-kyung posed for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.8.26/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Yang Soo-kyung, a singer who represented the 1980s and 1990s, expressed pride in today's global K-pop market.

At a press conference held on the afternoon of the 26th at YTN Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, Yang said, "I'm a G-Dragon fan too," and added, "I was happy that BTS and NewJeans sang my songs."

Yang, who debuted in 1988 with her first album, "I Can't Look at You," won widespread love from the late 1980s to the early 1990s with a string of hits, including "Love Is Like Rain Outside the Window," "You Are," "Where Are You?", "Where Does the End of a Breakup Lead?", and "Love Is a Cold Temptation."

She also expanded her reach by performing not only in Korea but also overseas, including in Japan. After stepping away from singing for a time following her marriage, Yang returned to the stage in 2016 through KBS2's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" and held her first solo concert in 27 years in 2017.

She also expressed pride as a senior artist in the growth of the global K-pop market. Having experienced the world stage firsthand through overseas activities in the 1980s, she shared her thoughts on today's K-pop scene, where younger artists are drawing global attention.

Yang said, "Not only in the music industry, but in every field, progress comes from the footsteps of those who worked hard ahead of others. Someone had to do the work first in the music industry too. BLACKPINK and G-Dragon, whom I like, are active around the world. Even if I weren't a singer, I would still be proud as a citizen of the Republic of Korea."

She added, "I even received an award in Japan in the past, but I never imagined our music market would grow this much. I'm both envious and proud, and I'm enjoying it as one of the fans."

On younger singers covering her songs, she laughed and said, "BTS and NewJeans sang my songs. It was my song, but I guess I could call it refreshing. I didn't know it would be sung back then, and it made me feel really good."

Through this project, Yang plans to release new music and meet audiences across the country.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.