Stray Kids Set a New Record in Japan... First Overseas Male Artist to Enter Tokyo National Stadium

Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Stray Kids are set to mark another milestone in Japan's concert history. They will become the first overseas male artist to hold a solo show at Japan National Stadium, opening the first overseas stop of their new world tour in spectacular fashion.

Stray Kids will hold two concerts for their new world tour, "Run It World Tour," at Japan National Stadium (MUFG Stadium) in Tokyo on the 29th and 30th. They are the first overseas male artists to stage a solo concert at the venue. By choosing one of Japan's most iconic performance halls as the first overseas stop of the tour, the group is expected to showcase its trademark power as a top-tier performance act before a massive audience.

"Run It World Tour" opened in July with five sold-out shows at KSPO DOME in Songpa District, Seoul. After bringing the energy from Seoul to Tokyo, Stray Kids will head to Vantelin Dome Nagoya on September 5-6, Kyocera Dome Osaka on September 19-20, and Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka on October 24. They are expected to draw a total of 370,000 fans across seven shows in Japan.

The group is also continuing its record run on global charts. Their mini album "This & That" sold 369,000 units in the United States in its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the chart dated August 22, according to local time.

With that, Stray Kids earned their ninth No. 1 on the Billboard 200, setting the record for the most chart-topping albums by a group in the 21st century. The album then held strong in its second week, ranking No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Billboard World Albums for the chart dated August 29.

They are also stepping up their activities in Japan. On November 25, they will release their fourth Japanese mini album, "SUIATSU." The new album, whose Korean title means "water pressure," will be their first Japanese mini album in about one year and five months, following their third mini album "Hollow," released in June last year.

"Hollow" previously won two honors at the 40th Japan Gold Disc Awards, taking home Album of the Year in the Asia category and Best 3 Albums. With a performance at Japan National Stadium now confirmed and a new album on the way, Stray Kids' influence in Japan is expected to grow even further.

Their global festival schedule also continues. On September 11, Stray Kids will headline Rock in Rio, Brazil's major music festival, and will also take the stage as headliners at STRAYCITY, a new festival set to be held in three locations across Latin America in the same month.

From Seoul to Japan National Stadium, and then back to Japan's domes and Latin America. As Stray Kids expand the scale of their venues and broaden their reach, attention is turning to what new records they will set next.

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.