Nina Returns With Mini Album No. 2, 'WHY NOT ME?'... Producers Behind 'Love Rain' and 'I Will Show You' Join Forces

Photo = Ricov, B&B Industry

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Nina (NINA) is returning to fans with support from top producers in Korea and abroad.

Nina will release her second mini album, 'WHY NOT ME?', at 6 p.m. on the 30th through major music streaming platforms.

'WHY NOT ME?' is an album that tells Nina's coming-of-age story as she discovers herself through love. Across six tracks, it traces the emotional changes a girl goes through in love, from the excitement at the start of a romance to anxiety, hurt, regret, separation, and finally learning how to love herself.

The title track, 'Why,' captures the confusing emotions that arise not from the thrill of love beginning, but from the moment love starts to falter. Nina expresses the song's layered feelings with delicate vocals over a bright, upbeat sound. In particular, producer Lee Hyun-seung, who has created numerous hits including Kim Tae-woo's 'Love Rain,' EXO's 'CALL ME BABY,' and Ailee's 'I Will Show You,' handled the composition and arrangement, highlighting a new side of Nina.

The music video, released along with the album, features Nina playfully and charmingly portraying the beauty of attraction that grows distant when approached. Along with its kitschy visuals and a range of expressive acting, the video offers plenty to see, including a performance that stands out for Nina's rhythmic movements.

The album also includes six tracks in total, including the title song 'Why': 'Shadow Boxing,' which compares a boxing match to love; 'QT,' which sings about a girl's pride as she tries to act strong in front of love; 'mamapapa,' which captures the desire to break free from the mold the world has set; 'Tell Me Where Are We,' which calmly sorts through the emotions left behind after love ends; and 'Say It for Me,' which tells the story of realizing love too late.

Nina showcases a broad musical spectrum by moving across genres centered on contemporary R&B, including hip-hop, pop music, electro swing EDM, alternative pop, and Korean ballad. With top producers at home and abroad, led by Lee Hyun-seung and Kim Do-hoon, the album blends K-pop's musical identity with a global pop sound. Nina also took part in composing 'Tell Me Where Are We,' proving her own musical capabilities.

Meanwhile, Nina's second mini album, 'WHY NOT ME?', will be released today at 6 p.m. through major music streaming platforms.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.