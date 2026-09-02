Kwon Eun-bi: "Why I moved to RBW... I took back my parents' cards"

Photo provided by RBW

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Singer Kwon Eun-bi opened up about everything from why she chose her new agency, Rainbow Bridge World (RBW), to what kept her going through her late debut.

Kwon Eun-bi met with Sportschosun at a café in Gwangjin District, Seoul, recently and said, "The album-related aspect was the biggest reason I chose RBW." She added with a laugh, "My parents, who originally opposed my becoming a singer, are now very happy about it. I first gave them a credit card for spending money, then switched it to a debit card, and now I have taken it back altogether."

Kwon Eun-bi recently joined RBW as her new agency. After meeting with several companies, she cited music as the biggest reason she chose RBW.

Kwon Eun-bi said, "I met with many companies, but RBW and I had many discussions about music. Whenever I thought about trying a new concept, I felt I would be able to promote it in an enjoyable way."

She explained, "It made me sincerely consider what kind of artist I want to become, and the album-related aspect was the biggest reason I chose them."

Photo provided by RBW

An environment that could accommodate a wide range of musical experiments also influenced her decision. Kwon Eun-bi said, "There are so many things I want to do. There are also many genres I want to try, including disco," adding, "I thought this was an agency where I could show those sides of myself fully."

She continued, "I really want to show people something new and challenge myself in many ways. I want to become a singer who suits any genre and whose music people can listen to with confidence."

Photo provided by RBW

Kwon Eun-bi then looked back on her career as a singer. After spending years as a trainee and making her debut once, she debuted again as a member of IZ*ONE.

Kwon Eun-bi said, "The biggest force that kept me going was my parents, who opposed my becoming a singer. I endured through sheer stubbornness and determination, thinking, 'I will make it happen and show them.'"

She had even considered giving up on becoming a singer when she appeared on Produce 48, the program that led to her debut with IZ*ONE. Kwon Eun-bi recalled, "I debuted with IZ*ONE at 24, but honestly, around the time of Produce 48, I wanted to quit. I thought I was relatively old for an idol. Then I happened to appear on the program, and things worked out well. I think that was the turning point in my life."

She added, "I think anyone preparing to debut during that period would wonder, 'If this doesn't work out, what will I do to make a living?' I want to tell them not to give up and to do their best, just as people say opportunities come to those who are prepared."

Photo provided by RBW

The many trials and errors made Kwon Eun-bi a stronger person. When told that she seemed highly capable of managing life on her own, she replied, "I think going through difficult times and periods of deprivation helped me develop both practical life skills and a sense of responsibility."

She explained, "I debuted late, and things did not go well when I first debuted. I think having gone through so many trials and errors made me try to become stronger."

Her parents, who once opposed her becoming a singer, now welcome their daughter's activities more than anyone. Kwon Eun-bi said with a laugh, "They are extremely happy about it now. They are so happy that it makes me wonder why they ever opposed it."

When asked whether she gives her parents spending money, she laughed and said, "At first, I gave my parents a credit card, then changed it to a debit card, and now I have taken it back altogether. I only give it to them when they need it."

She continued, "We sometimes argue over money. I think that happens when you suddenly have money after having none. Watching that made me realize that, in the end, we should live happily within the minimum means we have."

Kwon Eun-bi's new digital single, 'DEJAVU,' will be released through various online music services at 6 p.m. on the 3rd.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.