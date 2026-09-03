JUNNY wins over South America, heads to Tokyo after performing in 30 cities on world tour

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Singer JUNNY energized South America with performances in Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, extending the excitement of his world tour across the region.

JUNNY held the 'null' Latin America Tour in Mexico City on the 21st of last month, São Paulo, Brazil, on the 23rd, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the 25th, all times local, meeting fans in each city.

The world tour is a series of solo concerts in major cities around the globe, centered on JUNNY's second full-length album, 'null,' released last year. After performing in Australia, Europe, North America, and Asia, as well as holding his first solo concert in South Korea, JUNNY continued his global activities with shows in three South American cities.

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JUNNY filled the concerts with a diverse setlist, including 'Heaven Can Wait,' released last June, as well as the remix version of 'Here We Go Again' and 'INVITATION.' Drawing on his distinctive live performance style and R&B sensibility, he connected closely with local audiences.

He also performed many tracks from his second full-length album. On 'Passion, Pain & Pleasure,' 'SOUR,' and 'Energy,' he showcased his smooth vocals, while 'AURA' and 'RUSH' revealed his broad musical range as he moved between singing and rapping.

JUNNY has now performed in a total of 30 cities, including those in South America, expanding the scale of his world tour. He will continue the 'null' tour in Tokyo on the 27th.

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Alongside the world tour, JUNNY is pursuing various musical activities. On the 27th of last month, he released 'Lover Boy (Feat. JUNNY)' with Yebit, a remake of a classic song by Clazziquai Project.

On October 17, he is scheduled to appear as a K-pop artist at 'Infinite Challenge RUN 2026 LA' in Los Angeles, where he will perform onstage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.