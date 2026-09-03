Ryu Su-jeong Moves Beyond Lovelyz to Showcase Her Own Color in a New Start at a New Agency

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Ryu Su-jeong is set to showcase her unique color once again through her first album with her new agency.

On the 2nd, Ryu Su-jeong announced her comeback by releasing a mood poster for her fourth mini-album, “ALL THE COLORS I AM,” through her official social media accounts.

In the released poster, Ryu Su-jeong gazes into the camera with a blue sky and rooftop in the background. She creates a calm atmosphere with a black sleeveless outfit and long, loose hair, while her more mature appearance conveys the mood of the new album.

“ALL THE COLORS I AM” captures Ryu Su-jeong’s diverse sides, which cannot be defined by a single color. Through her own sensibility, she portrays the process of gradually growing stronger as she falls apart, acknowledges it, and rises again.

Ryu Su-jeong debuted as Lovelyz’s lead vocalist and has made her presence known with her distinctive husky voice. Since beginning her solo career, she has consistently participated in songwriting and established her own musical identity as a singer-songwriter.

This album is also drawing attention because it marks Ryu Su-jeong’s first musical release since she recently signed an exclusive contract with comprehensive entertainment company all my anecdotes. Attention is focused on how Ryu Su-jeong, now embarking on a new chapter, will express her story through music and color.

Ryu Su-jeong’s fourth mini-album, “ALL THE COLORS I AM,” will be released at 6 p.m. on the 11th through various online music platforms.

Jung Bit, Reporter

rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.