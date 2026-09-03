ENHYPEN Tops Japan Too, Claiming an Oricon Triple Crown and No. 1 on Billboard Japan

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[Sportschosun reporter Bit Jeong] Group ENHYPEN is continuing its global success after sweeping major Japanese album charts.

According to Oricon on the 3rd, ENHYPEN’s eighth mini album, “THE SIN : BLISS,” ranked No. 1 on the latest Weekly Combined Album Ranking dated September 7, with 193,282 points during the August 24–30 tracking period.

ENHYPEN has now placed a total of 11 releases at No. 1 on the Weekly Combined Album Ranking. Oricon said this is the third-highest record in the history of the chart. The Weekly Combined Album Ranking is based on combined CD sales, digital downloads and streaming figures.

“THE SIN : BLISS” also topped the Weekly Album Ranking and Weekly Foreign Album Ranking for the same tracking period, giving ENHYPEN an Oricon triple crown. It also entered the top 10 on the Weekly Digital Album Ranking.

The group also performed strongly on Billboard Japan. “THE SIN : BLISS” topped the latest Top Album Sales chart for the August 24–30 tracking period. The title track, “Bloody Paradise,” ranked No. 10 on Hot Shot Songs and also entered the Japan Hot 100.

With this album, ENHYPEN set new personal bests on the U.S. Billboard charts. “THE SIN : BLISS” topped the main album chart, the Billboard 200, while “Bloody Paradise” ranked No. 23 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100. Both the album and its title track represent ENHYPEN’s highest-ever U.S. Billboard results.

Bit Jeong rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.