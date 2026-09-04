ENHYPEN Makes History Again with Six Music-Show Wins

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] The group ENHYPEN has set a new personal record by winning six music-show trophies with its new song “Bloody Paradise.”

On Mnet’s M COUNTDOWN, which aired on the 3rd, ENHYPEN took first place for the second consecutive week with “Bloody Paradise,” the title track of its eighth mini album, “THE SIN : BLISS.” Including M COUNTDOWN, the group swept the top spots on five music programs—Inkigayo, Show! Music Core, Music Bank, and Show Champion—and took home a total of six trophies. This is ENHYPEN’s highest number of music-show wins to date.

That day, ENHYPEN took the stage in vintage styling reminiscent of an arduous escape and delivered a powerful performance. The group maximized its feral charisma through choreography that combined dynamic, precise movements with a rhythmic groove, bringing the vampire’s love for only “you” to life onstage.

“Bloody Paradise” is a Brazilian funk dance track that compares the situation of lovers who look only at each other amid a crisis to paradise. With the song, ENHYPEN made its first entry on Billboard magazine’s Bubbling Under Hot 100. The group is also expanding its presence on global charts, setting new personal bests on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

The album is also continuing its strong performance. ENHYPEN’s eighth mini album, “THE SIN : BLISS,” topped Billboard 200 in the United States and then reached No. 1 on Billboard Japan Hot Albums, dated September 2. Along with Top Album Sales, it achieved a double crown on major charts. On Oricon, it ranked first in three categories: Weekly Combined Album Ranking, Weekly Album Ranking, and Weekly Foreign Album Ranking.

ENHYPEN will present a special stage on MBC M and MBC every1’s Show Champion, airing on the 9th. Even after concluding its official promotions, the group will give fans a special gift by preparing an unscheduled performance for ENGENE, who made the music-show “grand slam” possible.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.