ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1), 'BORN DIRE' Challenge Explodes... Red Velvet, DAY6, and RESCENE Join

Photo source = WAKEONE, weathercaster Nick Kosir's social media

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Group ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) is continuing the excitement of its comeback by attracting participation from domestic and international stars through the challenge for its new song 'BORN DIRE'.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) released its second mini-album 'UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST' on the 24th of last month and is currently promoting the title track 'BORN DIRE'.

Recently, a challenge featuring the song's point choreography has been gaining attention as it spreads primarily across short-form platforms. The 'BORN DIRE' challenge features easy-to-follow yet powerful point choreography and an addictive chorus. As fans continue to participate, domestic and international stars are joining one after another, further fueling the challenge's excitement.

DAY6's Young K and Wonpil, Red Velvet's IRENE, RESCENE's May and Woni, Boom, CIIU's Luo Yan, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, EVAN, Ateez's Yunho, Yoo Byung-jae, Yoo Jae-pil, ZEROBASEONE (ZB1)'s Sung Han-bin, JO1's RUKI, Jonathan Harker, Jo Hyun Ah, Chinese actor Chen Zheyuan, Kpler's Xiaoting, KiiiKiii's Kya, BamBam, and American weathercaster Nick Kosir participated in the challenge.

'BORN DIRE' is characterized by a cinematic performance reminiscent of a movie, the rugged side of 'BEAST,' and point choreography that visualizes a beating heart. Those who participated in the challenge presented the powerful choreography in a playful way or reinterpreted it in their own styles, adding a spectacle distinct from the original performance.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) achieved two music-show wins after making its comeback with its second mini-album. The group plans to continue its activities through music shows and various content.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.