IU Keeps Her Promise to Fans Despite Patulous Eustachian Tube Symptoms, Announces ‘Surprise New Song’ for the 10th

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[Sportschosun Reporter Bit Jeong] Singer IU is giving fans who have waited for her a surprise new song after postponing her concerts and sixth full-length album due to worsening ear health.

EDAM Entertainment released a teaser video announcing IU’s new digital single through her official social media channels at midnight on the 4th. The single will be released on various online music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 10th.

The video features visuals reminiscent of a retro computer screen. A symbol combining a crescent moon, an orbit, and a mysteriously glowing sphere appears alongside the words ‘IU DIGITAL SINGLE.’ The release date and time, ‘2026.09.10. 18:00 (KST),’ were also revealed, heightening curiosity about the new song.

The music featured in the teaser is identical to the track that briefly appeared in the video ‘Star, Please Grant My Wish,’ released on IU’s official YouTube channel in late August. Since the video prompted various theories about the identity of its background music, attention is focused on what connection it will have to the new song.

Photo courtesy of EDAM Entertainment

This digital single is particularly meaningful because it is being released while IU has postponed her concerts and sixth full-length album due to worsening symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube. IU had originally been preparing for upcoming performances, including a September concert at Goyang Sports Complex Stadium, as well as the release of her sixth full-length album. However, she adjusted the schedule in July after her ear condition worsened.

At the time, her agency stated, "IU and our company recently determined that her ear condition made it difficult to proceed with performances." It added, "After careful discussions with her health as the top priority, we decided to adjust the schedule for her upcoming performances, including the Goyang Sports Complex Stadium concert scheduled for September this year, as well as the schedule for her sixth full-length album." The agency explained, "The symptoms the artist is experiencing do not significantly interfere with her daily life. This decision was made so that she can perform onstage in the best possible condition for her fans."

IU also shared an update on her health directly through Berriz, a fan communication platform. She said, "I didn’t want to worry Uaena, but I’m sorry to have to share news like this in advance," adding, "The symptoms of my long-standing patulous Eustachian tube have actually been worsening recently."

She continued, "Recently, the symptoms have persisted day and night for several days at a time, and I have repeatedly found it difficult to regain my condition when singing." She explained, "Experts told me that, unlike studio recording, performing concerts that involve extensive movement and a great deal of sweating would be too difficult for me for the time being."

As a result, the release of her sixth full-length album was also postponed. IU said that because the album’s main promotional campaign had been planned around performances and a tour, its release date had to be adjusted as well. She promised, "I will do everything I can to make sure the wait does not become too long, and I will bring my new album and performances to Uaena as soon as possible."

Although her concerts and full-length album have been temporarily postponed, IU will meet fans first through a digital single. It is also notable that IU, who released the digital single ‘Bye, Summer’ without prior notice on September 10 last year, will release another new song on the same date exactly one year later.

Specific details, including the title of the new song, have not yet been revealed. While focusing on her recovery, IU has prepared new music for the fans waiting for her, raising anticipation over what kind of ‘surprise gift’ she will unveil this time.

Reporter Bit Jeong rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.