‘WATERBOMB Goddess’ Kwon Eun-bi Tones Down the Intensity: “I’m Eun-bi 2.0 Now—I Want to Be Recognized for My Vocal Color” (Full Interview)

Photo courtesy of RBW

[Sportschosun Reporter Bit Jeong] Kwon Eun-bi, the ‘WATERBOMB goddess’ who once dominated stages with powerful performances beneath dazzling lights and streams of water, has toned down the intensity this time. She has scaled back the high notes and vigorous choreography, filling the song instead with a soft, dreamy sensibility and her natural vocals.

Kwon Eun-bi released her new digital single “DEJAVU” on the 3rd and began full-fledged promotional activities. It is her first new song since joining her new agency, Rainbow Bridge World (RBW), as well as her comeback with music-show appearances planned for the first time in a while. “Because this is the first album I’m releasing with a new agency, I’m personally more nervous and excited,” Kwon Eun-bi said of her comeback.

Photo courtesy of RBW

The title track “DEJAVU” captures the familiar yet fresh excitement of summer. Kwon Eun-bi personally selected it from hundreds of candidates. Her own musical preferences played a key role in that decision.

“I received several hundred songs, and when I first heard this one, my instincts told me, ‘I absolutely have to do this,’” Kwon Eun-bi explained. “I enjoy powerful performances onstage, but my natural sensibility is closer to a soft, dreamy mood. I wanted to capture the natural charm of Kwon Eun-bi—bright and down-to-earth—when I’m offstage.”

She added, “I’m someone with many different charms, but I don’t think I’ve been able to show them all yet,” expressing confidence in her ability to take on distinctive concepts.

The biggest point of interest is how she has eased up on the performance. Rather than relying on flashy props or acrobatic tricks, the choreography was designed so viewers could comfortably enjoy the movement itself.

“Until now, I often performed fresh routines using props or tricks, but this time I stripped all of that away. Even for me, this is the first time I’ve done choreography this ‘easy,’” Kwon Eun-bi said. “I think people will find something different in seeing my natural lines of movement. There are hand gestures in the hook and certain sections, so I hope everyone enjoys them casually.”

Her vocals and visual image have changed as well. “This is probably the first time I’ve released a song with almost no high notes,” Kwon Eun-bi said. “I think you’ll be able to listen comfortably for three minutes without getting bored. One day, I saw a short-form video saying that my eyes looked rude or unapproachable. I wanted to erase the public’s preconception that I might be cold or cynical, so I changed my hair color to a warmer shade and increased the saturation of my overall visual image,” she said with a laugh.

Photo courtesy of RBW

This change followed a period of self-reflection. Kwon Eun-bi divides her career into “Eun-bi 1.0” and “Eun-bi 2.0.”

“During Eun-bi 1.0, I was so focused on pursuing what I was supposed to do through my activities with IZ*ONE and as a solo artist that I didn’t really know what I liked or what made me happy. In Eun-bi 2.0, I’ve gained more experience and think I have a better sense of what I like. I’m still figuring it out, but this is a time when I’m trying to do at least some of what I genuinely want to do.”

When discussing “Eun-bi 2.0,” WATERBOMB cannot be left out. After WATERBOMB 2023, she achieved a chart-reversal success with “Underwater” and rose to become the “Summer Queen.” This year, however, fans were disappointed when she did not take the stage at the festival.

“The invitation period overlapped with the time when I had just changed agencies and needed to adjust,” Kwon Eun-bi candidly said. “After moving agencies, I chose to prioritize the first album, which I considered the most important thing.” She drew a clear distinction, adding, “It isn’t true that I skipped it to be recognized for my musicianship, and I don’t make songs with WATERBOMB in mind when working on an album. I might think that a song would be exciting to perform at a festival, but making the music I want comes first.”

Photo courtesy of RBW

Of course, she remains grateful for the title “WATERBOMB goddess,” which made her widely known. “The title ‘Summer Queen’ can feel burdensome, and it also gives me a sense of responsibility toward summer, but I’m grateful simply that people think of me when they think of summer,” Kwon Eun-bi said. “Still, I felt it was time to show something else rather than remain confined to that title. I really want to say, ‘If you listen to my songs, you’ll find that my voice is actually pretty good (laughs).’ Now I want to be recognized for my voice and the album itself, like a ‘Queen of Vocal Color.’”

Her decision to move to RBW was also rooted in music. “It was the place where I could share musical ideas most sincerely. There are so many genres I want to try, including disco. I want to become a singer who suits any genre and whose music people can trust and listen to,” she said.

Photo courtesy of RBW

She identified her “energy that draws people in” as her unique strength. Her goals for chart performance are modest but clear. “Underwater” initially started around No. 99 or in the 100s. So this time, simply making it onto the charts would be a great success,” Kwon Eun-bi said. “I want to offer the unexpected discovery of, ‘Kwon Eun-bi does this, too?’ My albums have been released sporadically, but I’m ultimately a singer, so I hope the album does well. My biggest dream is to continue making music for a very long time.”

Between the Kwon Eun-bi the public wants and the Kwon Eun-bi she wants to be, she is now shifting the balance a little more toward her own feelings. She is not trying to erase the name “WATERBOMB goddess”; she wants to become someone who cannot be fully explained by that one title.

“I never started with the mindset of, ‘People like it, so I should do it.’ I believe that if I sincerely do what I love, people will eventually love it too!”

Photo courtesy of RBW

Bit Jeong, Reporter

rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.