Ryu Su-jeong: "Lee Hae-in said, 'Let’s make an album that is yours, not Lovelyz’s'—that made me decide to transfer"

Ryu Su-jeong. Photo provided by All My Anic Dots

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Singer Ryu Su-jeong revealed why she joined All My Anic Dots after concluding her independent label operations.

Ryu Su-jeong recently spoke with Sportschosun and said, "Lee Hae-in, the CCO of All My Anic Dots, had a major influence on my decision to transfer." She added, "She said she hoped I would move beyond being remembered as 'Ryu Su-jeong of Lovelyz' and become known to many people through an album of my own. Thanks to her, I was able to make a bold choice."

Ryu Su-jeong will release her fourth mini-album, 'ALL THE COLORS I AM,' on the 11th. It is her first mini-album in about one year and two months since last year’s third mini-album, 'New Car,' as well as her first new release since signing an exclusive contract with the comprehensive entertainment company All My Anic Dots.

"This was the longest break I have taken while promoting a solo album. I waited for the release with excitement, and I feel happy," Ryu Su-jeong said of her comeback.

Ryu Su-jeong. Photo provided by All My Anic Dots

After leaving Woollim Entertainment in 2021, Ryu Su-jeong established the independent label House of Dreams the following year and began her journey as a solo artist. Having operated the label herself and created her own music, she recently announced a new beginning by joining forces with All My Anic Dots.

Lee Hae-in’s proposal played a decisive role in the process. The two reportedly had no particular relationship before then.

"After my contract with my former label ended, I posted on Instagram that I would be working alone, and she contacted me. As we talked, Hae-in said, 'I want to open up another possibility for Su-jeong,'" Ryu Su-jeong recalled.

She continued, "Although I had been working as a solo artist, I still thought many people remembered me as 'Ryu Su-jeong of Lovelyz.' She said, 'I hope you can become known to many people through an album of your own.' Thanks to her, I was able to make a bold choice."

Ryu Su-jeong also came to trust Lee Hae-in’s decisive direction. "As a female singer, you sometimes worry about things like, 'What should I do with my bangs?' But she firmly said, 'Let’s cut them.' I liked that she was someone who knew how to make a clear decision," she said with a laugh.

She added, "We discussed her opinions and mine, and this time I tried to follow her lead. I also began working with the producer through her introduction, and she made decisive choices in the styling as well."

Ryu Su-jeong. Photo provided by All My Anic Dots

Having operated her own label, Ryu Su-jeong experienced more realistically than anyone the difference between an independent artist and an artist signed to an agency.

"When I was working alone, the budget was unbelievably small. There is freedom in being able to do what you want, but when the budget is limited, your freedom ultimately becomes limited as well," she said candidly. "When you join a company, the budget increases, but sometimes the result does not turn out exactly as you envisioned because many people’s opinions are involved."

She expressed satisfaction, saying, "This time, I think I was able to do a reasonable amount of what I wanted within a reasonable budget."

For the new album, she also attempted to produce music videos for all six tracks. "There are six music videos for this album as well, so we made them by reducing the budget," Ryu Su-jeong said. "I hope people will watch the music videos as a narrative."

Ryu Su-jeong’s fourth mini-album, 'ALL THE COLORS I AM,' will be released through various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 11th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.