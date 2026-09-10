Ryu Su-jeong Has a Pointed Message for “Future Brother-in-Law” Kwak Si-yang: “Yoo Ji-ae’s Original Dream Was...”

Ryu Su-jeong. Photo provided by All My Anic Dots

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Ryu Su-jeong of Lovelyz made a special request to actor Kwak Si-yang, who is marrying fellow member Yoo Ji-ae.

In a recent interview with Sportschosun, Ryu Su-jeong laughed as she said she wanted to tell Kwak Si-yang, “Congratulations on your marriage, and please make sure Lovelyz can continue its activities.”

Yoo Ji-ae and Kwak Si-yang will marry on November 28. After dating for about a year and deepening their relationship, the couple will tie the knot. Yoo Ji-ae will be the first Lovelyz member to get married.

Even for Ryu Su-jeong, a member’s marriage still feels unfamiliar. She said, “When Ji-ae was young, she used to say, half jokingly and half seriously, that her dream was to be a devoted wife and mother. She is now fulfilling that dream, so it felt amazing.”

Regarding her future brother-in-law Kwak Si-yang, she stated, “Ji-ae is such a loving person, so I’m happy that she found a good partner. We all congratulated them,” adding, “I haven’t met him yet.”

There is also curiosity about the wedding song. Ryu Su-jeong said, “Wouldn’t it seem strange for the Lovelyz members other than Ji-ae to sing without her?” She continued, “For now, I think I’ll sing alone. If the new song does well and I get the chance to sing ‘Diamond,’ I’d love to.”

Ryu Su-jeong. Photo provided by All My Anic Dots

By contrast, she made clear that she has no plans to marry yet. Ryu Su-jeong said, “No. Even when the members talk about it, they say, ‘Su-jeong really seems like she’ll never get married.’” She added, “I want to work, and there are many things I want to do, so I haven’t prepared for marriage.”

She also recalled the stage performance at the end of last year, when all the members appeared together for the first time in a long while. Ryu Su-jeong reminisced, “We performed for the first time in ages, but it felt as if I had seen them just yesterday. The feeling was so strange.”

She continued, “It was amazing to realize that there are people who still feel familiar even when you haven’t seen them for a long time. I felt grateful that we hadn’t really disappeared from one another’s lives.” She added, “I keep thinking about how we can promote together. Lovelyz was our first dream, so we all want to protect it. We have many good songs, and there is still so much we want to show and share with people.”

Ryu Su-jeong. Photo provided by All My Anic Dots

The members also reacted positively to her new album. Ryu Su-jeong said, “The members are my only friends of the same age. After seeing this album, they told me, ‘It feels like you, but it also doesn’t feel like you.’”

She added, “That is exactly the image I wanted to convey. It is still the Ryu Su-jeong people know, but it also feels different. The members said they really liked it and even asked, ‘When is it being released?’”

Her desire to promote with the full group remains strong. Ryu Su-jeong said, “If we hold another concert, I hope we can release a new song and perform it there.”

However, practical difficulties remain because the members are now signed to different agencies. Ryu Su-jeong explained, “Since we are all with different companies, there isn’t one company that can cover the budget. We really have to do it ourselves. We even have to find the music ourselves.”

She continued, “Something has to be firmly decided before we can focus on it, but even though everyone wants to do it, we each have our own work underway. Whenever we meet, we always talk about how to make it possible.”

When the reporter jokingly suggested that they ask Yoon Sang for Lovelyz’s many hit songs, she laughed and replied, “That might be possible,” before adding, “But he’s so busy.”

Ryu Su-jeong’s fourth mini-album, “All the Colors I Am,” will be released through various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 11th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.