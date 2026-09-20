BTS Takes the U.S. iHeartRadio Stage for the First Time in Six Years, Closing the Show with 'BTS 2.0'

Photo courtesy of Big Hit Music

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Bit] BTS returned to the U.S. iHeartRadio Music Festival after six years and closed out the final stage.

BTS appeared at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, held on the 18th local time at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Taking the festival stage for the first time in approximately six years, BTS performed as the final act and brought the event to a spectacular close.

The central theme running through the performance was 'BTS 2.0,' representing the group’s further evolution. Video, lighting, and special effects were seamlessly connected to visually portray the seven members’ journey through growth and liberation toward a new phase. The stage itself changed and expanded in sync with the members’ movements as they rose upward and reached forward.

The performance opened with 'Swim,' the title track from the group’s fifth full-length album, Arirang. A huge tank and rippling waves appeared on the LED screens, while blue lighting heightened the song’s atmosphere.

The Arirang track '2.0' followed with a scene in which the seven members appeared to rise in an elevator. They then continued the performance against the dazzling Las Vegas skyline filling the LED screens, expanding the scale of the stage.

While 'Swim' and '2.0' depicted an upward ascent, 'Mic Drop' and 'FYA' shifted the direction forward. The staging expressed BTS’s image of moving ahead without stopping, passing through a tunnel and extending into the vastness of outer space.

In particular, the final song, 'FYA,' featured seven comets crashing into a desert and creating massive flames. Combined with powerful lighting and special effects, the scene brought the performance to a spectacular finale.

Photo courtesy of Big Hit Music

In an interview before taking the stage, BTS expressed its joy at appearing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival again after six years. Addressing ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth), the group said, "You are literally the best fans in the world. It’s truly amazing that you sing along to all the Korean lyrics."

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is an American music festival that brings global pop stars together. This year’s event is being held over two days, from the 18th to the 19th, with BTS joined on the lineup by Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Benson Boone, and others.

BTS also celebrated victories at the 2026 The Fact Music Awards, held on the 19th at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. After winning Best Music—Spring and Best Music—Summer for 'Swim' and 'Hooligan,' respectively, the group also took home the Fan N Star Choice Award—Group, earning three group awards. Jin additionally won the Fan N Star My Star—Male award, bringing the combined total for the group and its individual member to four trophies.

Photo courtesy of Big Hit Music

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.