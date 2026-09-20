'Six Princes' NCT Wish Captivates Hong Kong, 'Proposing' to 20,000 Fans at Fan Meeting Tour Finale

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] NCT Wish wrapped up its second-anniversary fan meeting in Hong Kong, engaging with about 20,000 audience members.

NCT Wish held the 'NCT WISH 2ND ANNIVERSARY FANMEETING <It Would Be a Problem If Six Princes Proposed to Me>' at AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong on the 19th. Both performances that day sold out, filling the venue with approximately 20,000 people.

NCT Wish delivered a diverse range of performances, including its new Japanese song 'BOY MEETS GIRL,' as well as 'WISH,' 'Still 3PM,' and 'Cheat Code.' The group also performed covers of Super Junior's 'U' and EXO's 'Electric Kiss,' further heating up the atmosphere.

In the 'Prince's Dignity' segment, which showcased the members' individual charms, they took on challenges that were trending locally as well as various challenges fans had wanted to see. For a special stage, they performed the Chinese version of EXO's 'Peter Pan,' creating a memorable performance especially for their Hong Kong fans.

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

With the Hong Kong performance, NCT Wish concluded its long second-anniversary fan meeting journey. Beginning on February 21 at Jamsil Arena in Seoul and continuing through performances in Tokyo on July 11–12, Taipei on September 5, and Hong Kong on September 19, the group met fans through a total of 10 shows across four Asian locations.

NCT Wish said, "It was wonderful to share the final fan meeting in Hong Kong. We should be the ones giving you happiness, but we felt that we received even more from NCTzen (Czennie), the fandom's nickname." The group added, "We will work hard to give back the happiness we have received from you. We hope you will look forward to our October comeback."

After concluding the fan meeting, NCT Wish will immediately begin preparations for its comeback. The group will release its fourth mini-album, 'I SPY,' on October 12. The new album will feature six songs in total across various styles, including the title track of the same name, 'I SPY.'

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.