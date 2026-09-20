"Looks Like We Should Go Straight to the Encore from the Start"... NCT 127's 'Limit-Breaking' Opening Show Unleashes a Decade of Experience

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] NCT 127 took over Seoul's night with overwhelming energy, breaking through its limits from the very start.

NCT 127 held the final-day performance of its fifth standalone concert, 'NEO CITY : SEOUL – THE RED LINE,' on the 20th at Olympic Park KSPO Dome in Seoul's Songpa District. The Seoul concerts, held over three days from the 18th, sold out every seat, including restricted-view seats, and drew 31,500 spectators, proving the group's formidable ticket power.

The concert was especially significant because it marked NCT 127's first large-scale standalone show after the group underwent changes both internally and externally, including a team reorganization and the members' military service. Despite the absence of key members who had long formed the backbone of the group, the five members onstage—Taeyong, Johnny, Yuta, Jaehyun and HAECHAN—unleashed the 'Neo muscle' they had built over 10 years from the opening number onward.

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The concert opened with the 'System Error' section. Suspended from a complex web of Kinesis wires, the members made a dramatic entrance by tearing apart the lines confining them. They then performed the intro and 'Legacy,' a track from their latest seventh full-length album, immediately overpowering the venue. They followed with the old-school hip-hop vibe of 'Step Up' and 'Walk,' the title track from their sixth full-length album, instantly raising the temperature of the stadium.

The mood shifted immediately with the 'Escape' interlude video. As the experimental sound of 'Simon Says,' the signature track 'Cherry Bomb' and the bass-heavy 'Lemonade' followed one after another, explosive cheers erupted from the audience.

The energy peaked during the 'Overload' section. During 'Punch,' a massive rectangular laser ring measuring 13 meters wide and 10 meters high rose into the air and surrounded the members, creating breathtaking tension. The group kept charging ahead with 'Bring the Noize' and '2 Baddies,' the title track from its fourth full-length album, transforming KSPO Dome into a full-fledged festival from the very beginning.

After the storm-like opening, the members faced the fans drenched in sweat. Leader Taeyong said, "Today is the final day of the 'Red Line' concerts. The last day has already arrived. It feels like it went by in an instant," then joked, "The opening is already intense. You're all so hot that I think we might as well go straight to the encore from here," sending the audience into laughter.

HAECHAN added, "Time really flies, doesn't it? It feels like time is passing faster than ever. I hope you enjoy yourselves safely and have fun until the very end." He continued, "There's been one thing in common since the first day. Only the people at the back of the standing section keep jumping around. Can those in the front jump around today too? Since it's the final day, I hope you have fun without any regrets," further raising the energy.

Taeyong then took control of the room with his signature wit. "Thank you for spending this precious time with us on the final day. But I don't think the people in front will be able to jump. Isn't it because the cameras are separated? I understand. Still, I'm counting on you to use your voices," he said.

Jaehyun grabbed the microphone with a powerful shout of "Make some noise!" and drew explosive cheers by saying, "I came with my hair swept back today." He continued, "I have something important to say. This moment at the 'Red Line' concert will never come back. So you have to enjoy it fully. You have to have fun from beginning to end without any regrets," he emphasized.

Yuta also greeted the fans, saying, "Three days have passed in an instant. Please continue to support us until the end today." Johnny previewed the heated performances to come, saying, "Today is day three. I really can't believe it. There isn't another concert where I sweat this much, so I'll be completely soaked again today."

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The members also shared behind-the-scenes stories about the opening's staging and performances. When Yuta asked, "What was it like coming down from above during the opening?" HAECHAN replied, "I'm usually afraid of coming down from the sky, but I once again proved that I'm an angel..." He then quickly added, "Yes, I'm sorry," drawing big laughs.

Yuta continued, "Whenever we do 'Cherry Bomb,' even though it's our choreography, I think it looks really cool," and revealed, "Taeyong also wrote a new rap."

Taeyong explained, "I created a new rap bridge," adding, "To share a behind-the-scenes story from the practice room, the members said they absolutely wouldn't do that choreography, so I begged them to do it with me. But they did it, and I think we ended up with a rap bridge that became much cooler because of them." The group once again showed off its exceptional chemistry.

The members also discussed the laser-ring staging, which captivated the audience with its immense scale. Taeyong expressed his pride, saying, "Isn't it so cool when the ring comes down? Of all the 'Punch' stages we've done, I don't think there has ever been one this big. 'Punch' must be really happy to have a stage like this." HAECHAN chimed in, "Congratulations, 'Punch.'"

Watching the audience's passionate reaction, Taeyong shouted, "Have you already reached your limit watching 'Bring the Noize'? That can't happen," heightening anticipation for the performances still to come.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.