From 'Fire Truck' to 'Kick It'... NCT 127 Tears Up KSPO Dome with Rock Versions

'Fire Truck' stage image. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] NCT 127 reached the climax of 'The Red Line' with a hard-hitting rock sound and a parade of bold mega-hits.

On the 20th, NCT 127 held the final performance of its fifth solo concert, 'NEO CITY : SEOUL – THE RED LINE,' at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Songpa District, Seoul. The Seoul concerts, held over three days from the 18th, sold out every seat, including those with restricted views, and drew 31,500 spectators, proving the group's formidable ticket power.

Above all, the concert was especially significant as NCT 127's first large-scale solo show after the group underwent changes both internally and externally, including a reorganization of the team and members' military service. Despite the absence of key members who had long safeguarded the group's foundation, the five members onstage—Taeyong, Johnny, Yuta, Jaehyun and HAECHAN—fearlessly showcased the 'Neo muscle' they had built over the past 10 years.

'Fact Check' stage image. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The undisputed highlight of the concert was the final chapter, the 'Another Run' section. After a transition video flipped the mood, the members appeared onstage aboard a large Hummer vehicle covered in NCT 127's signature poison dart frog pattern. Transforming the stage into a festival ground in an instant with the rough, hip energy of 'Piñata,' they launched into a nonstop sprint.

The creative arrangements were particularly impressive. The group's debut song 'Fire Truck' and 'Fact Check' were reborn in intense rock versions, taking over the venue. During 'Fire Truck,' water cannons poured down from a giant LED screen depicting a burning city, creating the illusion of a fire being extinguished. A set of enormous foot-shaped air balloons measuring up to 4 meters, along with character figures of Doyoung and Jungwoo, filled the stage.

The giant arm-shaped Kinesis set from 'Fact Check' and the overwhelming dragon VCR for the signature song 'Kick It' followed one after another, covering the venue with the roar of a massive singalong. The main set then came to a close with the blazing energy reaching its peak during 'Blingy,' the title track from the group's seventh full-length album.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.