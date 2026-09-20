NCT 127: "Now that we're at our 10th anniversary, it's not such a big deal... Next year, all of NCT 127 will share one stage"

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] NCT 127 movingly lit up the night of its Seoul encore with fans who have shared 10 years with the group.

NCT 127 held the final-day performance of its fifth solo concert, 'NEO CITY: SEOUL – THE REDLINE,' at KSPO Dome in Songpa District, Seoul, on the 20th. The Seoul concert, which ran for three days from the 18th, sold out every seat, including restricted-view seats, and attracted 31,500 people, proving the group's formidable ticket power.

During the encore section that followed the storm-like main set, the members rode paper airplane-shaped carts around the audience. They made eye contact with NCTzen (Czennie), NCT 127's fandom, while performing 'Paper Plane' and 'Touch,' warming up the atmosphere in the venue once again. The members then gathered onstage and continued their final conversation.

Taeyong showed off his remarkable energy, saying, "It's the final day, but is this really the end of the encore? My voice isn't even hoarse yet." Jaehyun pointed out the production behind the stage, saying, "How was our 'Piñata'? It was really cool, wasn't it? We went from 'Piñata' to 'Fire Truck.' Did you see what happened behind us? Guess who it was?" Taeyong replied, "Doyoung and Jungwoo came out."

Jaehyun went on, saying, "When we did 'Fact Check' afterward, I think our Czennies sang along with us even better. What do we do if our connection keeps getting stronger? This is a big problem. I mean, that's a good thing." Taeyong asked Yuta, "It was so much fun headbanging during 'Fire Truck.' Did you feel the same way?" When Yuta replied, "That's synergy," Taeyong agreed, saying, "It was fun shaking our heads."

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Referring to the string of megahits that heated up the final part of the main set, Taeyong said, "And that was the death stretch. 'Yeongling-i' ('127 Million Miles' + 'Bling-i'). I draw strength from watching the members, and I perform with the mindset of, 'Let's see it through to the end.' I think that's NCT 127's unique appeal." He then suggested, "Which song do you think you sang along to best? Can you do 'Fact Check' a cappella?"

When a perfect sing-along erupted from the audience, Jaehyun exclaimed, "Oh, this is fun." After Taeyong asked, "Can you do 'Piñata' too?" the fans sang along once again. When HAECHAN asked, "Did you sing along to 'Bling-i' too?" Johnny added, "I think they want to show it now." HAECHAN then joked, "Whose concert is this, anyway?" drawing laughter from the crowd.

When HAECHAN looked toward the audience and asked, "Did you sing along for Doyoung and Jungwoo?" Taeyong said, "I think Doyoung and Jungwoo probably left early during the encore." HAECHAN pointed toward the audience and shouted, "They're still here!" Doyoung and Jungwoo, who had remained in their seats, responded enthusiastically, and Jungwoo even performed a bit of the 'Bling-i' dance, sending the venue into a frenzy.

Taeyong began, "I've been playing this role for 10 years. Now it's time to say goodbye." HAECHAN asked, "'Promise You' is still left. You don't dislike it, do you?" When the fans regretfully answered, "Yes," Jaehyun gently consoled them, saying, "I'm sorry, but I like it."

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The members then shared heartfelt remarks to bring the concert to a close.

Johnny said, "We performed on the third and final day today, and I'm proud that it felt like we enjoyed it together, breathing as one. Did you enjoy it too? As we did this together, I felt that something like a light was shining from the fans. You know that feeling when your eyes grow moist, though you're not quite crying? I felt that emotion welling up. Did you feel the same way?" He continued, "I drew a lot of strength from those eyes. I want to say thank you. We're starting another tour, and I feel really good and energized. NCT 127 will return healthy, looking great, and having done well around the world."

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Taeyong said, "Today was more meaningful than the previous two days. I was incredibly happy that all the members were in this venue." Addressing Doyoung and Jungwoo in the audience, he promised, "We're really waiting for you. Everyone here is waiting for you. As you know, take good care of yourselves and don't get hurt until you complete your military service. Next year, all of NCT 127 will show you something amazing from one stage."

Taeyong continued, "You were happy to see Doyoung and Jungwoo too, right? We also feel strange, and it's special for us. We sometimes text them, saying that we miss them and asking them to come back soon. I'm secretly proud that the five of us can still show you how firmly we're carrying on. Seoul is the end of this leg, but as we look forward to the next time we meet, this already feels like it will become a memory. I hope you understand how sad it is for us to talk about parting from you. Thank you so much for today."

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Yuta said, "Did you have fun? Thank you so, so much for filling the venue over all three days. Your voices were so beautiful today. And the members really worked hard." He added, "I wondered whether many groups have members whose roles change one by one at every concert, as ours do. It's difficult, but I feel proud every time we pull it off. Thank you so much for answering that with your support. The five of us are great too, but wouldn't it be amazing when Doyoung and Jungwoo join us next year? I'll work hard for the rest of the tour."

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

HAECHAN said, "Thank you so much for filling the seats. I was very worried because preparations for this concert were so tight, but it was great to have fun preparing with the older members and give you another wonderful memory. I hope you cherish this feeling for a long, long time." He continued, "I'm already curious about 'Bling-i' with Doyoung and Jungwoo. I sincerely thank everyone who helped with today's concert. Please give them a round of applause. Our parents are here too, and I'm so grateful. My vocal teacher, who has taken care of my voice, is also here, so thank you. This concert was meaningful because there are so many people I want to thank. Please remember it for a long time until we meet again. Czennies, I love you."

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Finally, Jaehyun said, "Did you enjoy yourselves? I had so much fun. I wondered what I should say and even thought about rambling on. I think I'll talk about something that's been on my mind recently," before sharing his thoughts on reaching the group's 10th anniversary.

Jaehyun said, "It's our 10th anniversary, and from our activities to preparing for the concert and this show, I kept thinking about it. Even when I tried not to, everywhere I went there were so many interviews about our 10th anniversary. I found myself thinking about it. When I was 20, I often vaguely wondered what it would be like when we reached our 10th anniversary. I thought a lot about what NCT 127's 10th anniversary would be like after I completed my military service, but now that I'm here, it's not such a big deal. It feels really good to pour everything out without regrets and work hard each day, one day at a time. We gave everything today without regrets. I hope Czennies remember today as a worthwhile and happy day."

Jaehyun added, "I think I mentioned this on the first day, but we're getting older. Again, it's not just us getting older. We're growing older together. I love that." He continued, "Sometimes when I meet Czennies after a long time, they tell me that they used to cheer for us when they were students, then went on to achieve many things and become adults, drawing strength from us along the way. Hearing that makes me feel more grateful than I can express. I hope we can stay healthy and enjoy happy times together every day. Thank you for being with us today. I love you."

After the members finished their remarks, just as they were about to take a group photo with the audience in the background, the Czennies staged a surprise event. The fans began singing 'Meaning of Love' in unison.

The members could not hide their surprise. They soon became deeply moved, gazed warmly at the audience, and sang along with them.

Carrying that emotion forward, NCT 127 sang 'Promise You' and renewed their promise to meet their fans again.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.