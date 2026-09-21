The 'One Team' Charges Ahead to Fill the Gaps... NCT 127 Breaks Through 'The Red Line' with 10 Years of History (Comprehensive)

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Ten years of staying on its own trajectory despite the fierce popularity of easy listening. The music initially made people tilt their heads, finding it unfamiliar and difficult. But the years NCT 127 spent building its sound without compromise ultimately became an incomparable history known as NEO.

NCT 127, which became a landmark in the K-pop scene with music ahead of its time, finally swallowed up Seoul's night with the maximum-output firepower of a group tearing through its 'red line.'

NCT 127 held the final night of its fifth solo concert, 'Neo City: Seoul—The Red Line,' at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the 20th and met with NCTzen (Czennie). The Seoul concerts, held over three days from the 18th, sold out every seat, including restricted-view seats, and drew 31,500 spectators, proving the group's formidable ticket power.

The concert was particularly meaningful because it was NCT 127's first large-scale solo show after the group underwent changes both inside and outside the team, including a reorganization and the members' military service. Despite the absence of key members who had long held the team together, the five members onstage—Taeyong, Johnny, Yuta, Jaehyun and HAECHAN—unleashed the 'Neo muscle' they had built over 10 years from the very opening.

Image from the opening performance. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The concert opened with the 'System Error' section. The members appeared suspended from intricately tangled kinesis wires, then tore through the lines confining them in a daring performance. They performed the intro and 'Legacy,' a track from their new seventh studio album, instantly overwhelming the venue. They then raced through the old-school hip-hop tracks 'Step Up' and 'Walk,' quickly raising the temperature of the venue.

The mood shifted abruptly with the 'Escape' interlude video. As the distinctly experimental 'Simon Says,' the signature track 'Cherry Bomb' and the bass-heavy 'Lemonade' followed one after another, explosive cheers erupted from the audience.

Image from the 'Punch' performance. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The energy peaked in the 'Overload' section. During 'Punch,' a massive rectangular laser ring measuring 13 meters wide and 10 meters high rose up and surrounded the members, creating suffocating tension. They kept up the momentum with 'Bring the Noize' and '2 Baddies,' the title track of their fourth studio album, transforming KSPO Dome into a full-fledged festival from the very opening.

After the storm-like opening, the members, drenched in sweat, shared their thoughts and determination on the final night. Taeyong joked, "It's already the last day. The opening was so hot that we might as well move straight to the encore." Jaehyun urged the audience, "This moment won't come again, so you should have fun without regrets from beginning to end."

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The heat from the 'Overload' section, which had begun early in the concert, continued unabated. After performing 'Nonstop' and 'IKR' in succession, they delivered a powerful performance of 'Ay-Yo.' In particular, when the parts of Doyoung and Jung Woo, who could not join the concert because of their military service, came up during 'Ay-Yo,' footage of the two appeared on the stage screen and drew attention. Although they could not stand onstage, their presence remained part of the concert.

After a VCR chronicling NCT 127's past 10 years was shown, the members changed outfits and shifted the mood with the section 'Time to Face a Manipulated Truth.' They created a more emotional performance with 'Not Alone' and 'Day After Day.'

Throughout the concert, Taeyong watched the standing audience members enthusiastically jumping and dancing and asked, "I see the people in the back jumping and having fun. I heard you deliberately come to the back so you can enjoy yourselves. Is that right?" The fans responded loudly, "Yes." Jaehyun laughed and said, "It seems like a new culture unique to NCT 127 concerts."

At that moment, a rice-cake cake decorated with the members' faces made a surprise appearance. After it was revealed that Doyoung had prepared the gift himself, Doyoung and Jung Woo, who were on leave, proudly saluted from the audience. The venue was immediately filled with deafening cheers. Separated between the stage and the audience, the members blew out the cake candles together and savored the moment of their 'surprise full-group reunion.'

Image from the 'Fire Truck' performance. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The undisputed highlight of the concert was the final chapter, the 'Another Charge' section. After a transition video shifted the mood, the members appeared onstage aboard a large Hummer decorated with NCT 127's signature poison-dart-frog pattern. They instantly turned the stage into a festival with the rough, hip energy of 'Pinata' and began a nonstop charge.

The arrangements were particularly impressive. The debut track 'Fire Truck' and 'Fact Check' were reborn as intense rock versions, taking over the venue. During 'Fire Truck,' giant LEDs depicting a burning city were paired with refreshing water cannons pouring down as if putting out the flames. Large foot-shaped air balloons measuring up to 4 meters, along with character figures of Doyoung and Jung Woo, filled the stage.

A giant arm-shaped kinesis set for 'Fact Check' and the overwhelming dragon VCR for the signature track 'Kick It' followed one after another, covering KSPO Dome with the roar of a massive singalong. They then brought the main performance to a close by releasing the peak energy with 'Blingy,' the title track of their seventh studio album.

Image from the 'Fact Check' performance. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

As soon as the storm-like main performance ended, Czennie's passionate cheers shook KSPO Dome. In response, the members ran back onto the stage and rode paper-airplane-shaped carts around the audience. They made eye contact with Czennie while performing 'Paper Plane' and 'Touch,' raising the temperature of the venue once again before sharing their thoughts on concluding the Seoul concerts.

Johnny said, "My eyes grew moist when I saw the fans' expressions, and I gained a lot of strength. I'll do well on the tour and come back." Taeyong promised, "I was happy that all the members were together at the venue. Take good care of yourselves, and after we complete our military service, all of 'Uri Chil' will stand on one stage next year. I'm proud that the five of us were able to show how strong we are." Yuta also expressed his pride, saying, "Even though our roles change at every concert, I feel proud whenever we pull it off. It will be even more amazing when Doyoung and Jung Woo join us next year." HAECHAN shared his gratitude, saying, "I was happy that we could give our older brothers good memories despite our tight schedule. This concert was even more meaningful because there are so many people to thank."

Jaehyun, who took the microphone last, calmly opened up about his feelings as the group marked its 10th anniversary. He said, "When I was 20, I often wondered what it would be like to reach our 10th anniversary, but now that I've experienced it, it was nothing special. I learned that it's best to pour everything out each day without regret, and I poured everything out today too." He added, "It's not just that we're growing older; I love that we're growing older together with Czennie. When I hear that fans who cheered us on during their school years have become adults and achieved something, I feel a gratitude beyond words. I hope we can stay healthy and spend enjoyable time together every day."

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

After the members finished sharing their thoughts, just as they were about to take a group photo with the audience in the background, Czennie staged a surprise event. The fans began chanting in unison, "Let's learn the meaning of saying 'I love you.'" The members could not hide their surprise and soon joined in, gazing warmly at the audience as they were moved by the moment.

Carrying that emotion forward, NCT 127 sang 'The Day We Meet Again' and shared a promise with their fans about the day they would meet again. But that was not the end. The members, who seemed to have left the stage, ran back out in response to the audience's fervent cheers. NCT 127 delivered a surprise encore of 'Pinata,' 'Blingy' and 'Fact Check,' unleashing a final burst of energy that seemed capable of breaking through the roof of KSPO Dome. It was a perfect finale, with the members pouring out everything they had without regret until the very last moment.

NCT 127 broke through the red line and finally reached maximum output. Even on the test stage of members' absences and changes inside and outside the team, the answer they chose was ultimately their essence and weapon: the stage. With the 'Neo muscle' accumulated over 10 years, NCT 127 once again proved its irreplaceable presence as the 'god of live performances.' Its charge now continues beyond Seoul and across the world.

Beginning with the Seoul concerts, NCT 127 will embark on a world tour in 10 global locations, including Jakarta, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saitama, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and the Macau Special Administrative Region.

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Jung Bit Reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.