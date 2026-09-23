ATEEZ Continues Its Winning Streak Even After 'BAD' Promotions End—Seven Music-Show Wins and an Eighth-Anniversary Exhibition

Photo courtesy of KQ Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] ATEEZ has announced a full slate of activities ahead of its eighth anniversary since debut.

To mark the occasion in October, ATEEZ will release the photobook 'Blue Drift' and hold an exhibition to celebrate it.

The exhibition will run for 11 days, from October 1 through 11, at News Museum Euljiro in Jung-gu, Seoul. It will expand the concept of the photobook 'Blue Drift' into an exhibition space, offering fans a variety of content and immersive displays designed to create lasting memories.

The exhibition is organized around the three chapters of the photobook: 'DRIFT,' 'FLOW,' and 'DIVE.' Through photo exhibition spaces reflecting each concept, previously unreleased pictorials, and media displays, visitors will be able to experience ATEEZ's diverse sides in greater depth.

As ATEEZ prepares to celebrate its eighth anniversary with news of the exhibition, the group is also maintaining its momentum by adding more trophies on music shows.

On the September 20 episode of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program Inkigayo, ATEEZ claimed another first-place finish with 'BAD,' the title track from its 14th mini album, 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5.' Following its win on September 13, the group topped the chart for two consecutive weeks, reaffirming its enduring popularity.

With this win, ATEEZ has earned seven music-show victories with 'BAD.' The group added first-place trophies on KBS2's 'Music Bank' on July 3 and 10, Mnet's 'M COUNTDOWN' on July 16 and 23, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Show! Music Core' on August 22, and SBS's 'Inkigayo' on September 13 and 20.

In particular, 'BAD,' released last June, has continued to top music shows even after its official promotions ended, demonstrating the song's unwavering popularity. About three months after its release, it ranked No. 1 on 'Inkigayo' for two consecutive weeks, highlighting the intense fervor of the 'ATEEZ syndrome.'

ATEEZ has continued to achieve strong results on music shows while expanding its activities with a photobook and exhibition for its eighth anniversary. As the group continues to connect with fans through music and diverse content, expectations are growing for its new endeavors in the year ahead.

ATEEZ's eighth-anniversary exhibition for the photobook 'Blue Drift' will be held at News Museum Euljiro from October 1 through 11.

Photo courtesy of KQ Entertainment

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.