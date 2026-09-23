Fin.K.L to Return with 'New Music,' Not Just Nostalgia—Full-Group Activities Through Their 30th Anniversary

Photo courtesy of GEMSTONE E&M

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Girl group Fin.K.L is embarking on a two-year journey toward its 30th anniversary, going beyond the resumption of full-group activities for the first time in 21 years.

The four members—Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri—will meet fans through a wide range of activities, including music and performances, over the next two years.

GEMSTONE E&M announced on the 23rd, "Over the next two years, we plan to gradually unveil a range of projects centered on Fin.K.L's new music and performances, including a documentary, variety content, exhibitions, official merchandise, brand collaborations, advertisements and fan projects."

After recently announcing the resumption of full-group activities for the first time in 21 years, Fin.K.L has now unveiled a detailed blueprint extending through its 30th anniversary, putting the group's next chapter firmly in motion.

The focus will be on the new music and performances presented by the four members. Rather than simply revisiting their past hits and shared memories, they plan to showcase a new side of Fin.K.L through the music and stages created by Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri as they are today.

Since making their debut in 1998, Fin.K.L has released numerous hit songs, including 'Blue Rain,' 'To My Boyfriend,' 'Forever Love' and 'Now.' A key point of this journey will be seeing how the four members bring their individual colors together in new music after all these years.

Their performances are also drawing attention. The members' years of experience and expertise in their respective fields will come together on one stage, creating a new synergy that only today's Fin.K.L can deliver.

Beyond music and performances, content will allow fans to experience Fin.K.L's history in various ways. A documentary and exhibition covering the group's past and future, along with official merchandise, brand collaborations and fan projects, will be unveiled in stages.

The slogan running through this journey is 'FIN.K.L RE:BLOOM.' The term 'RE:BLOOM' signifies that Fin.K.L is not simply turning back the clock on the group's era-defining history. Instead, the four members will bring new life to their music, performances and story as they are today.

This project is particularly meaningful because it is not a one-off event for a specific anniversary, but an ambitious, long-term project continuing for approximately two years toward the group's 30th debut anniversary. The time and experience each member has accumulated in her own field will flow together under the name Fin.K.L, leading to new creations.

Jason Lee, who oversees group management at GEMSTONE E&M, said, "FIN.K.L RE:BLOOM is more than a celebration of Fin.K.L's past. It is a journey in which the four members and their fans create the next chapter together." He added, "You can look forward to a K-pop legend project that will present a variety of activities continuing through the group's 30th anniversary, centered on new music and performances, while also creating the Fin.K.L brand."

He continued, "We want to create special moments for fans who have waited for Fin.K.L for a long time, while giving a new generation the opportunity to discover the group in a new way."

After consulting with the artists and the companies involved, GEMSTONE E&M plans to announce details of Fin.K.L's activities and schedule.

Jeong Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.