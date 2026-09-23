Want to Ride Shotgun with Young Tak? A Drive with Fans Featuring His New Album 'GOGO'

Photo courtesy of ABYSS Company

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Singer Young Tak took the wheel himself and set off on a unique drive.

Young Tak released a video titled 'Drive With Me Drive Playlist' on his official YouTube channel on the 22nd.

The video shows Young Tak driving himself while listening to all the songs from his third full-length album, 'GOGO.' Beginning with the first track, 'Penguin,' the 12 songs—including 'Psycho World,' 'C to C,' 'Kkeok-eo,' 'Vintage Love,' 'Emptiness,' 'Old Radio,' 'A Good Day,' 'Save As,' 'Can't Sleep Tonight,' 'VIDA LOCA,' and 'PACEMAKER'—play in sequence over approximately 35 minutes.

Dressed casually in sunglasses, a hat, and a T-shirt, Young Tak enjoyed his own album by singing along and moving his shoulders to the rhythm. When the title track 'Kkeok-eo' began playing, he raised the energy by performing its signature hand-bending choreography. While driving, he spoke as if a passenger were sitting beside him, saying, "The weather is nice. Look at the sea." After reaching his destination, he shouted, "We've arrived!" creating the impression that viewers had joined him on a real drive.

His third full-length album, 'GOGO,' is his first full album in three years since 'FORM,' released in August 2023. It carries the message, "What if you moved a little differently than expected?" Young Tak participated in writing, composing, and arranging 11 of the 12 tracks, with the exception of 'Can't Sleep Tonight.' The album broadens his musical range by bringing together genres including funk, rock, ballads, trot, and country.

His comeback is also off to a strong start. With the title track 'Kkeok-eo,' Young Tak took first place on the terrestrial music programs of all three major broadcasters: KBS2's 'Music Bank,' MBC's 'Show! Music Core,' and SBS's 'Inkigayo.'

The album has also achieved strong results. According to the weekly chart for the third week of September 2026 released by Hanteo Chart on the 21st, 'GOGO' ranked first on the weekly album chart with an album index of 315,200.72 points and sales of 303,724 copies. It ranked second on the weekly World Chart with a world index of 11,590.02 points.

Young Tak will carry the momentum of his comeback into a national tour. He will kick off the tour with his solo concert 'TAK SHOW5' at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul from October 3 to 5. He will then continue performing in Jeonju on October 24 and 25, Daegu on November 28 and 29, Incheon on December 19 and 20, and Busan on January 16 and 17 next year.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.