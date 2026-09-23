Jang Han-byeol to Hold First Solo Concert, Continuing Momentum from 'Legend of the Nameless' to 'Immortal Songs'

Photo courtesy of LEON WORKS

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Singer Jang Han-byeol, who reached the TOP 3 on 'Legend of the Nameless' and went on to win 'Immortal Songs,' will meet fans at his first solo concert since debut.

Jang Han-byeol will hold his first solo concert, 'THE STAR IS BORN' (The Star Is Born), at Sejong University’s Daeyang Hall in Gwangjin District, Seoul, on October 31. The concert will feature two performances, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This will be Jang Han-byeol’s first solo stage performed under his own name since debut, serving as an opportunity to look back on his musical growth and announce a new beginning. Accompanied by a live band, he will deliver his signature delicate emotion and powerful vocals more vividly.

The concert is especially meaningful because it was made possible by fans’ enthusiastic support. On the 13th, Jang Han-byeol personally announced the concert to fans at the K-Culture Festival at Far East University. At the time, a total of 11 fan buses, including a wrapped bus prepared by his official fandom, Eunhasu, and more than 1,300 audience members gathered at the event to show their enthusiastic support.

Jang Han-byeol made a strong impression on the public by reaching the TOP 3 on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s male vocal survival show 'Legend of the Nameless.' More recently, he appeared on KBS2’s 'Immortal Songs' and won the final competition with an impressive performance, broadening his public profile. At this concert, he will present performances spanning diverse genres, including ballads, trot and pop, as well as an unreleased special stage available only at his first solo concert.

LEON WORKS said, "Since it has been a while since we last meet fans through a concert, our top priority is to properly showcase Jang Han-byeol’s music. From the song selection and live band to the stage design and production, we are preparing everything so that his voice and music can be conveyed in full."

The ticketing schedule and further details for Jang Han-byeol’s first solo concert will be announced at a later date.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.