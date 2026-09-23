PLAVE to appear as the first guest on "V+ Music Core"... Virtual and real-world K-pop meet

Photo provided by BLAST

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Virtual idol group PLAVE will kick off MBCkpop's new music talk show "V+ Music Core."

According to Sportschosun's reporting, PLAVE will serve as the first guest on "V+ Music Core."

"V+ Music Core" is a new type of talk content where various virtual and real-world K-pop artists come together to talk. Kang Seung-yoon of WINNER and Summer, a member of virtual idol group OWIS, will co-host the show. The fresh pairing of a K-pop artist and a virtual artist is already drawing attention.

PLAVE, a leading virtual idol group that has established a distinctive presence in the K-pop market, will appear as the guest for the first episode. Fans are particularly interested in the special chemistry PLAVE and the two MCs will showcase.

The show will also feature a wealth of content, including the "V+ Chart," which ranks artists by theme based on votes from global K-pop fans, as well as diverse performances by artists from Korea and abroad.

"V+ Music Core," with PLAVE appearing as its first act, will be released on the MBCkpop YouTube channel at 5 p.m. on the 24th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.