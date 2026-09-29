THE VOICE: LEE SEUNG CHUL: "I Wasn't Particularly Moved by My 30th Anniversary... I Couldn't Have Imagined Reaching 40 When I Debuted"

A music listening session commemorating singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's 40th anniversary since his debut was held on the afternoon of the 29th at Hyundai Card Understage in Itaewon-dong, Seoul. THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL shared his thoughts on marking his 40th anniversary since debut.

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL held a showcase for his 40th-anniversary album Our Own Story on the 29th at Hyundai Card Understage in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, and said, "Even at my 30th anniversary, I wasn't particularly moved, but while preparing for this 40th anniversary, I recalled things from the past."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL made his debut in 1986 as the vocalist of the band Boohwal and is marking 40 years since his debut this year. He said, "Even at my 30th anniversary, I wasn't particularly moved, and I didn't feel strongly even at 39 years. But as I prepared for this 40th anniversary and recalled things from the past, I thought, 'So this year has finally come.'" He shared his thoughts on reaching the milestone.

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL said, "I'm excited that I've started performing at university festivals again these days. The nationwide tour has already begun. Once the university festivals are over, I will start the nationwide tour in November."

Asked why he had been able to lead the history of Korean popular music with unwavering passion for 40 years, he said, "I think many wonderful connections have come my way. That includes wonderful lyricists and composers, as well as my fans. I think they are the ones who made me who I am today."

He continued, "Even when I debuted, I never imagined reaching my 40th anniversary. Even when I was active, it felt like I would step down once I turned 30." His eyes welled up as he appeared overcome with emotion.

Regarding how he maintains his voice, he said, "I developed vocal nodules and also had surgery for a polyp, so there was a period when I couldn't sing for three years. I even observed a month of silence. The song that came out afterward was 'I Will Give You All.' Because the song was so good, it just flowed out naturally. It felt as if a great song had come to me by fate. I keep performing concerts without taking a break from singing. I think it has been important to keep honing my feel for it."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's 40th-anniversary song, Our Own Story, will be released at 6 p.m. on the 30th across various music streaming platforms.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.