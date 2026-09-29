THE VOICE: LEE SEUNG CHUL: "WOODZ Calls Me 'Father'... WOODZ's Father and I Are the Same Age"

A listening session marking singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's 40th debut anniversary was held on the afternoon of the 29th at Hyundai Card Understage in Itaewon-dong, Seoul. THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL and WOODZ are

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL explained the background behind working with WOODZ.

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL held a showcase for his 40th anniversary album, "Making a New Ending for This Story," on the 29th at Hyundai Card Understage in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. He said, "WOODZ calls me 'father,'" adding, "WOODZ's father and I are the same age."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL made his debut in 1986 as the vocalist of Boohwal and is celebrating his 40th debut anniversary this year. The commemorative album contains heartfelt congratulations and respect from younger artists for THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL.

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL introduced the album, saying, "Part 1 features KIM JAE JOONG, Young K, Wendy, Lee Mu-jin and Jannabi. The younger artists remade my songs and dedicated them to me."

He continued, "I kept wondering whether this was a dream or reality. I thought, 'What does the number 40 really mean? I am not ready yet.' I made my debut with Boohwal, then returned as a solo artist, and songs such as 'Never Ending Story' and 'Jasmine' became turning points. This event will also become another turning point and a memorable moment in my life."

He added, "There are many things I wish I could turn back, but now that I even have a grandchild, I felt that I had nothing more to wish for."

The new song "Making a New Ending for This Story" was written by WOODZ, an artist known for his distinctive musical range. THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL said, "WOODZ sent me the song. I was so moved that I cried. It is such good music that I wondered whether there had been anything like it in K-pop lately."

He continued, "WOODZ was a younger artist I personally liked, and we happened to go out for drinks. WOODZ calls me 'father.' I also call him 'my son.' I heard that WOODZ's father and I are the same age. He said his father had been my fan. That's why he calls me 'father,'" he said with a laugh.

WOODZ also attended the event. He added, "I think my father would be envious, too. When I was young, he always listened to your songs. He also always sang your songs at karaoke. I think he would be very envious of this moment."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's 40th anniversary song, "Making a New Ending for This Story," will be released through various music streaming services at 6 p.m. on the 30th.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.