THE VOICE: LEE SEUNG CHUL: "Worried the Song Might Sound Old-Fashioned... I Tried to Sing Like WOODZ"

A music listening session marking singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's 40th debut anniversary was held on the afternoon of September 29 at Hyundai Card Understage in Itaewon-dong, Seoul. THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL and

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL introduced his new song "Making a New Ending for This Story."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL held a showcase for his 40th-anniversary album "Making a New Ending for This Story" at Hyundai Card Understage in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, on September 29. He said, "I sang the new song while worrying that it might come out sounding old-fashioned. I tried to sing it like WOODZ."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL made his debut as the vocalist of Boohwal in 1986 and is celebrating his 40th debut anniversary this year. His new song "Making a New Ending for This Story," released to mark the anniversary, was created by WOODZ, who is known for his distinctive musical range.

WOODZ also attended the event. He added, "I think my father would have been envious, too. When I was young, he always listened to your songs. He would also always sing your songs at karaoke. I think he would have been very envious of this moment."

WOODZ also discussed how "Making a New Ending for This Story" was created. He explained, "I wrote it after giving it a lot of thought. I felt I could comfort people going through difficult times with my voice, and if I could encourage them with my voice, I worked on it with the thought that our story would never end."

He continued, "Although you have served as a judge on many audition programs, if I were to give a candid assessment as a producer, I had been curious to hear you sing with feel. I gave you the song, and when I received the recording back, I thought, 'Ah, this is it.' You sang it twice. It shouldn't have come out after just two takes, and I realized that I still have a long way to go."

WOODZ expressed his respect for THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL, saying, "Although my father passed away a long time ago, as I have grown to 31, there are many things about you that I have wanted to emulate, both as a singer and as a person. Watching you continue your career for so long while shining brighter than anyone else makes me want to follow your example, and I deeply respect you. So when I first received this offer, I said I would do it no matter how busy my schedule was."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL added, "I was worried that, after singing it, it might come out sounding old-fashioned. So I tried to sing it with as much restraint as possible. I tried to sing it like WOODZ."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's 40th-anniversary song "Making a New Ending for This Story" will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on September 30.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.