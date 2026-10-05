SOYEON Shouts "I'm Quitting" and Reaches the Top... Follows Chart Sweep With Music Show Victory

Photo provided by Cube Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] SOYEON of the group i-dle claimed her first No. 1 on a terrestrial TV music show as a solo artist, continuing the "I'm Quitting" craze.

The title track, "I'm Quitting (Narr. Kian84)," from SOYEON's first full-length album took first place for the first week of October on The Music Trend, which aired on the 4th. After also topping Mnet's M COUNTDOWN on the 1st, she scored two music show wins and continued to attract intense interest even after completing her music show promotions.

The achievement was especially meaningful because it marked SOYEON's first No. 1 on a terrestrial TV music show as a solo singer.

The title track, "I'm Quitting (Narr. Kian84)," from SOYEON's first full-length album, "One Hell of a Life," released on the 7th of last month, has won over listeners of all ages with its relatable theme of quitting a job and its romantic lyrics.

"I'm Quitting (Narr. Kian84)" achieved a perfect all-kill (PAK), topping the real-time and daily charts on major music platforms Melon, Genie, and Bugs, as well as YouTube Music's weekly popular songs chart, FLO's 24-hour popular songs chart, Naver Vibe's Today Top 100 chart, and iChart's real-time and weekly charts. This is SOYEON's fifth PAK overall for songs she helped write and compose, including i-dle group tracks.

Since wrapping up her official promotions, SOYEON has recently been meeting students at university festival performances. She has already performed at Chosun University, Induk University, Jeonju University, and Hankyong National University, and will visit Chonnam National University (CNU) on the 6th to create more campus memories with students.

Photo provided by Cube Entertainment

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.